New Diddy Lawsuits Include Allegations Involving A Minor

Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently incarcerated awaiting trial on federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, but his legal problems have only increased since the charges as numerous additional lawsuits have been filed against the rapper and mogul. Many of them include additional allegations of sexual assault, and the latest involves the alleged rape of a minor.

The alleged incident took place at a party following the VMAs in September 2000. An, at the time, 13-year-old girl says she was looking for a place to rest as she was feeling “woozy and lightheaded.” Deadline reports the girl was then accosted by not only Diddy, but two other unnamed celebrities, one male, and one female. The girl, referred to only as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, alleges both men sexually assaulted her, while the woman watched.

The Lawyer Handling This Lawsuit Has Already Filed Several Against Diddy

The Jane Doe is being represented by attorney Tony Buzbee, who has already filed a dozen lawsuits against Diddy alleging a variety of wrongdoing, and claims he has over 100 total victims. Reps for Combs have not responded to this particular suit, but have accused Bizbee of simply chasing publicity.

Needless to say, the allegations against Diddy here are terrible. This isn’t the only lawsuit alleging rape by Combs, and isn’t the first involving a minor either. Even if Diddy isn’t found guilty of the serious federal charges against him, he’ll likely be dealing with lawsuits against him for the foreseeable future.

In addition to this case including a minor, what sets it apart from most of the others are the allegations that other celebrities were directly involved in an assault. While no names are mentioned, it’s well known that Diddy’s parties were massive affairs in Hollywood attended by some of the biggest stars. But what, if anything, they knew about Diddy’s “freak offs,” (the parties where women were allegedly forced or coerced into sexual activity) is unclear. Most celebrities aren't talking about Diddy's parties right now.

Diddy Has A Host Of Legal Problems To Deal With

Earlier this year a video was leaked which revealed a 2016 incident in which Diddy attacked his then girlfriend Cassie Ventura. This followed the raiding of his home by federal agents, an event that went viral on social media. The results of the raid led to the federal charges he's now facing.

While Diddy offered to post $50 million bail against the charges, bail was denied by the judge because the rapper’s wealth made him a flight risk, as well as accusations he might attempt to contact some of the witnesses against him. That ruling has been appealed, but if it’s denied Diddy will remain in prison until the trial against him begins, which is currently set for May 5, 2025.