Charles Barkley Went Off With An Absolutely Wild Opinion About Coffee, And I Have Mixed Feelings

Charles Barkley remains one of the most outspoken individuals in the entertainment business. In most cases, his brutally honest thoughts pertain to the world of sports, but there are times at which he shares commentary on pop culture and other aspects of society. (That has even included the big women of San Antonio, who he can no longer discuss .) He more recently took part in a discussion about coffee and the merits of the highly popular beverage. You may not be surprised to hear that Barkley has a wild opinion regarding the drink, and I have mixed feelings about it.

There are countless people across the globe who like to start their day off with a good cup of joe. Some also have additional cups as the day goes on, which is a testament to the caffeine-filled drink’s addictive nature. However, it would seem that the former Phoenix Sun definitely isn’t a part of that subsection of people. He appeared alongside his longtime friend and colleague Ernie Johnson as well as analyst and Las Vegas Aces player Candace Parker on an installment of the Steam Room podcast . During the show, Johnson quizzed Parker on her lengthy coffee order before revealing his. The Round Mound of Rebound soon interjected, sharing his own experience with the hot brew:

I tried coffee. … I read this article [about] how said coffee was good for you. This is like three years ago. They said like, dementia and all these other diseases. I was like, ‘So let me try it. They say it’s good for you.’ So the first day I try it, I says, ‘This is the worst tasting shit I’ve ever had in my life.'

Tell us how you really feel, Charles Barkley. Candace Parker and Ernie Johnson pointed out that the drink is an acquired taste. So maybe if the hall of famer had given it a few more shots, he might’ve found himself hooked. Then again, Barkley comes off as someone who knows what he definitely likes and what he absolutely doesn’t care for. With that, it’s possible that he and java just weren’t meant to be.

There are a couple of key reasons why I have mixed feelings on this matter. The first is that I don’t think coffee is disgusting and agree that it’s an acquired taste. However, while I’ve tried it here and there, I don’t actually drink coffee myself. Though I don’t have disdain for it, it’s just never truly appealed to me. And if I can be economical for a moment, it’s also very expensive, and I’m happy to keep that extra cash in my wallet, thank you very much.

If anything, I’ll say that I continue to appreciate (at times) just how honest Charles Barkley when discussing certain topics. It’s mighty clear, at this point in his career, that he has no problem speaking his mind. That was the case when he made some “bus driver” comments about Kevin Durant (who clapped back). Barkley also called out Scottie Pippen for taking shots at Michael Jordan after the release of The Last Dance, which Netflix subscribers can stream.

The former NBA MVP’s tendency not to mince words is arguably a major reason why so many people tune in to watch him on Inside the NBA , which offered him a major contract extension last year. Expect to see him continue to dish out his unique sentiments during future media appearances. Just don’t count on seeing him enjoy a cup of coffee while he’s mixing it up with fellow pundits.