'It's Not Christmas Without Dad': Charlie Sheen's Ex-Wife Denise Richards Opens Up About Parenting Struggles Amid His Personal Issues
She didn't want to have a convo about prostitutes, understandably.
Though they divorced all the way back in 2006, celebrity ex-spouses Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen have been connected more in headlines of late, largely surrounding their daughter Sami Sheen joining OnlyFans. The 19 year old continues to succeed on the subscription platform, as does Richards, who also joined OnlyFans solidarity-style in the aftermath of her former hubby’s initially judgmental reaction. Now, Richards has opened up about past years of navigating parenting struggles with her daughters while the Two and a Half Men vet dealt with personal issues.
In a Bustle feature putting her in the spotlight, Sami Sheen discussed some of the specific ups and downs of having her famous parents, who both also spoke about their parent-child relationships. While Richards and Sheen kept things cordial enough in the early years following their divorce — which was initially filed while the former was still pregnant with Sami — the situation apparently became far more stressful surrounding Sheen’s exit from Two and a Half Men and his unpredictable public behavior. The Real Housewives vet stated:
Presumably zero parents’ ideal interactions with their children involve dodging admissions involving prostitutes, and Richards doesn’t seem like she would recommend the experience. It's probably not an easy conversation to have regardless of how old one's children are, especially if some of the information came from tabloids.
In another example, Denise Richards addressed an unfortunate holiday-related memory in which Charlie Sheen’s purported unreliability led to further disappointment. Having attempted to help the girls understand their father by reading a book about addiction with them, Richards said that still only would have addressed part of the problem. As she put it:
Despite the years of stumbles and bumbles, Sami Sheen and her father have seemingly maintained a healthy relationship. In fact, he credits her moving in with him in 2021 as being a cathartic part of staving off alcohol, since it meant she witnessed him both at his darkest and brightest.
The Major League vet is reteaming with Chuck Lorre for a new streaming comedy, Max's How to be a Bookie, many years after their sitcom-related feud. Considering Sheen specifically requested a character change that removed drug use from the equation, he appears to be fully embracing the sober life still, and likely doesn't want a repeat of all things Tiger Blood and #winning. Could we expect to see Sami Sheen joining her pops on-screen at any point? Place your bets.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Nick is a Cajun Country native, and is often asked why he doesn't sound like that's the case. His love for his wife and daughters is almost equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent in the vicinity of a television screen led to his current dream job, as well as his knowledge of too many TV themes and ad jingles.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Ryan LaBee
By Ryan LaBee
By Mike Reyes
By Mick Joest
By Erik Swann