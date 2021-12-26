Check Out Chris Farley's Brother Talking About SNL Icon In Stand-Up Performance

SNL icon Chris Farley, known for his rambunctious comedy, is one of the most beloved cast members of the sketch series, and a beloved comedic actor in general. He wasn’t the only comedian in the family, however, ashis brother Kevin Farley is also pretty well known in the industry. The younger brother of the Tommy Boy actor recently performed a stand-up routine with some jokes tied to his late brother, and it’s a hilarious take on what life has been like from his own point of view.

In a clip from a new Dry Bar Comedy special, Kevin Farley talked about how weird it is having such a famous sibling, and even brought up what it was like going to the buffet as a family. (Spoilers: it's not quiet or extremely classy.) It’s a touching performance that shows Farley will always be thinking of his late brother in some capacity, but still has a lot of comedy to it, since that's something this family excels at. Check it out below!

That clip is definitely both a fun time as well as a heartfelt one. Despite all the weight-related jokes and the concept of being the brother of a famous person, you can see just how much Kevin Farley misses his brother. But the silver lining there is that he has all of these great family memories that he can share with the world, albeit with a comedian's hyperbolic approach.

With the 25th anniversary of Chris Farley’s death coming up next year, his brother isn’t the only one speaking well of him recently. In September 2021, Kenan Thompson opened up about what it was like getting to work with the SNL icon on Nickelodeon’s own sketch comedy series, All That, in 1997. The appearance marked one of Farley’s last television appearances before he passed away, and Thompson recalled that the special experience was “one of the greatest days” he’d ever seen.

Chris Farley was on Saturday Night Live from 1990-95 for 100 episodes, becoming a staple on the series and in other projects throughout the series. The Madison, WI native died of an accidental drug overdose at the age of 33, permanently leaving a hole in the comedy business and on SNL.

While it’s hard to believe that Chris Farley has been gone for nearly 25 years, knowing that Kevin Farley and the late actor's many celebrity friends are here with memories to share makes it that much more bearable to deal with. Though even without the younger Farley, the comedic’s legacy on Saturday Night Live will forever live on, and every once in a while a performer on the series pays tribute to the icon.

Hopefully Kevin Farley will keep telling stories about his big brother to keep the gone-too-soon comedian's memory alive. You can catch his full stand-up performance on the Dry Bar Comedy website now, including his stories about the late SNL star!