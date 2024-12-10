‘This Is Not A Show Where Necessarily The Best Dancer Wins.’ Cheryl Burke Admits She Would Have Preferred Season 33 Winner, And Never Have Truer Words Been Spoken

In the midst of the 2024 TV schedule, Dancing with the Stars Season 33 crowned its Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy recipients in November. Bachelor alum Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson won and, while it was thanks to viewers, not everyone is happy with how went down. Former pro Cheryl Burke recently gave her two cents, and I can’t say I disagree.

The finalists were Danny Amendola, Chandler Kinney, Stephen Nedoroscik, Ilona Maher and Graziadei, with the competition. down to Maher and Graziadei for the final two. Cheryl Burke shared on her Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast that the Olympic rugby player was the “true star” even if Graziadei “won fair and square.” However, Burke did say “this is not a show where necessarily the best dancer wins,” and she’s not wrong.

While that could have been true back in the day, Dancing with the Stars now seems to be all about whose fan base is the biggest, no matter if they’re good or bad. There have certainly been some questionable eliminations and finalists, but Bachelor Nation can propel an alum's trajectory. Mind you, that doesn’t always work in a reality star’s favor, as evidenced by The Bachelorette’s Jenn Tran. However, it still did apply for Graziadei, even if he wasn’t the best dancer, as Burke agreed with guest, People’s Breanne Heldman, that Kinney was technically the best.

Usually, Cheryl Burke doesn't hold back her thoughts on a given topic, especially when it comes to DWTS. She’s kept up with the entire season on her podcast, giving her own takes each week, so it’s not surprising that she has a lot to say about the finale and who she thought should have won. While I did enjoy seeing Joey Graziadei partnered with Jenna Johnson throughout the season, I definitely would have loved seeing Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong win it all, especially after they had the only perfect score during finale night.

That being said, Dancing with the Stars fans are usually divided when it comes to the winners. Whether it’s because they had the most fans, had no dance experience and won over someone who had dance experience or the winner came from out of left field, not everyone will be happy with the results. With that, it's always intriguing to hear commentary on that front from Cheryl Burke or other franchise veterans.

Given the mixed feelings on winners, I would be interested in seeing another all-star season of Dancing with the Stars that truly has the best dancers from throughout the show’s run, regardless of the place they came in. I'm not sure if that'll happen but, for now, you can stream Season 33 using a Disney+ subscription.