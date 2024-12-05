Shots Fired At Derek Hough! Former DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke Does Not Hold Back, Calling Out Judges For Lack Of Experience: ‘They Have To Be Able To Back Up’
Season 33 may be over, but the critiques are still coming.
Dancing with the Stars recently wrapped its 33rd season on the 2024 TV schedule, naming Joey Graziadei as the winner along with his pro partner Jenna Johnson. Whether you were rooting for the former Bachelor or wondering why your favorites fell short, the dancers can just be glad the critiques are over. However, the same can’t be said for the competition’s judges. Cheryl Burke fired shots at Derek Hough and the rest of the panel for not being experts, saying they need to be able to back up what they tell contestants.
Cheryl Burke is best known for her long-time stint as a professional dancer on DWTS. She won Seasons 2 and 3 with her celebrity partners, and she has appeared on a total of 26 seasons, so it’s fair to say she knows what she’s talking about. She’s not afraid to get real about the performances, and she doesn’t go easy on the judges either, as she called out Derek Hough specifically on her Sex, Lies and Spray Tans podcast. When asked by a fan if she thought the judges should be more strict about technique, Burke said:
Cheryl Burke pondered if a lack of knowledge about ballroom might be the reason that other genres like contemporary have been featured more often on the show, and she even suggested that the panel be proactive in staying informed, continuing:
This wasn’t the first time Cheryl Burke went after Derek Hough this season (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription). After the semifinals she called him out on her podcast for his lenient judging, remarking that “Derek is just giving everyone 10s tonight.” She said (via E! News):
Specifically, she mentioned Derek Hough’s glowing feedback of Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson’s foxtrot, to which Cheryl Burke said:
In my very humble opinion, it does seem like the judges are sometimes grading on a curve or taking the celebrities’ progress into account. However, Cheryl Burke wishes they would maybe take more of a straightforward approach. Now that this season is over, we’ll have to see if the judges take her advice and make any changes when Dancing with the Stars returns for Season 34 on the 2025 TV calendar.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.