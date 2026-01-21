Will Trent’s Erika Christensen Details How Angie’s Pregnancy And Engagement Keep Things Complicated For Her And Will

Slight spoilers ahead for Season 4, Episode 3 of Will Trent, “Studio 4B,” streaming now with a Hulu subscription.

After fans of Will Trent waited months for the show’s return, Season 4 has finally been airing on the 2026 TV schedule, and it’s just as intense as ever, both personally and professionally, for the characters. This includes Angie’s (Erika Christensen) relationship, which seems to be going well with Seth (Scott Foley), who proposed in the premiere episode earlier this month. But as the engagement starts to settle in and Angie gets further along in her pregnancy, Christensen is detailing how things will continue to get complicated for her and Will (Ramón Rodriguez).

Angie and Will’s relationship has been a complicated one for quite some time, and the personal drama between the Will Trent characters doesn't seem to be going away. They were together, then they weren’t, and it seemed like they were going to get back together, but then other factors kept getting in the way. And then Angie met Seth, she got pregnant, and they’re walking down the aisle. Not surprisingly, Will told her he’s happy for her, probably because he just wants her happy, but Angie has been second-guessing herself. Christensen spoke to TV Insider about how Angie is feeling and what it means:

I don’t know if she believes him. I think that they both know that that’s what it should be. They should be happy for each other when good things are happening in their lives, and so they’re just gonna try to do that, I think. The way that Seth treats her is so different than anyone has ever treated her, and it kind of forces her to stay present because she’s getting this constant positive feedback, and she’s like, 'OK, this is where I am now. This is just a chapter that I never saw coming, but this is where I am.'

Considering the pregnancy came as a surprise, it’s been interesting seeing Angie navigate this new chapter of her life since it’s been pretty rapid. And then there’s the fact that Seth doesn’t want Angie to risk herself or the baby on the job, so it’s even more of a change that she has to deal with, even though she’s still out in the field. With every relationship, you think about the “What if?” so it’s normal for Angie to slightly second-guess herself.

That being said, she has quite the village surrounding her and Seth, and it includes Will. He was immediately there for Angie when he heard about the pregnancy, and he is still there through the engagement. Luckily, he’s been able to occupy his time and was even getting hot and heavy with former flame Ava (Julia Chan) in the latest episode. That being said, could we be getting some Uncle Will moments once Baby Polaski-McDale is here? Not surprisingly, it could get complicated, feelings-wise, as Christensen explained:

I know it seems messy, but in a weird way, I feel like at the end of last season, Will and Angie had one little moment where she kind of acknowledged that, 'If we were ever in this place, I thought it would be us,' and I think she thinks there’s a weird vicarious appreciation that can help it because it’s a thing that’s supposed to happen. It’s not how it’s supposed to happen, but it’s a thing that’s supposed to happen, and he was excited about the idea of Angie having a baby. So, now she’s having a baby with someone else. But I do think that people are so multifaceted. People are capable of doing something like that, where they can find a way to enjoy it.

At this point, it’s hard to predict how things will go between Will and Angie on the crime procedural. They seem to be in a good place now, but it’s obvious that there are still feelings between them. Angie is about to embark on a new chapter in her life, but really, all Will cares about is that she’s happy. So if she’s not truly happy with Seth, she definitely needs to speak up sooner rather than later.

There is no telling what will happen on Will Trent, but there is much to look forward to. Season 4 has only just started, so who knows what could go on. New episodes air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.