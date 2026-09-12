A Chicago Med Star Is Leaving, And I’m Overwhelmed By All These One Chicago Exits

The 2026 TV schedule will soon usher in plenty of new and returning shows for the fall, including the One Chicago franchise. NBC’s trio of dramas set in the Windy City are set to be back in October, and there is a lot to look forward to. It hasn't been all good news, however, as both Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. have seen changes as of late, especially when it comes to cast shakeups. Unfortunately, the changes keep coming as a Chicago Med star is now leaving the show, and I’m getting flustered by all these exits.

As Chicago Med heads into its 12th season, Gaffney will be down one doctor. Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut, who has been recurring as Dr. Naomi Howard since Season 9, will officially not return for the upcoming season. Sharpe Chestnut recently shared a TikTok of herself in Alabama, leading fans to question her role on Med. She replied to one user who said they hoped she was doing well before asking if she'd return to the medical drama:

Thank you! Hope you’re well too :) And no.

(Image credit: George Burns Jr/NBC)

Needless to say, that's incredibly disappointing for fans. Sharpe Chestnut, however, seems to be content at the moment based on her comment and TikTok video. Check it out:

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It’s unknown why Sharpe Chestnut isn’t returning and, at this point, it seems it wasn't her decision. When sharing another comment on the matter, she told that same fan that she “would’ve loved to come back” to Chicago Med. Her willingness to return just makes this situation even more of a bummer.

Dr. Howard has been a welcome addition to Gaffney’s ED, and her potential relationship with Darren Barnet’s Dr. John Frost was entertaining (and frustrating at times). Hopefully, at the very least, the show will address Howards absence in the season premiere.

As mentioned, Sharpe Chestnut is the latest exit in the One Chicago franchise ahead of the new seasons, and it’s getting pretty insane. On Chicago Fire, original cast member Joe Miñoso will be departing along with Dermot Mulroney. Additionally, showrunner Andrea Newman is stepping down. Meanwhile, on Chicago P.D., OG cast member LaRoyce Hawkins is leaving. Even though cast exits are inevitable, the fact that it’s happening to One Chicago so frequently as of late makes me sad.

Of course, amid all these exits, there will be some new additions. Fans should still be pumped for Fire’s 15th season, as a handful of new probies are joining Firehouse 51. This includes new firefighters played by BMF star Da’Vinchi and Shadowhunters’ Matthew Daddario. Co-executive producer Victor Teran will also be stepping up as showrunner and EP for Fire’s new season. As of now, new additions for P.D. and Med have not been announced.

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There are bound to be exits for shows, especially ones that have been on as long as One Chicago. It just stinks that they’re happening at the same time and don’t seem to be stopping. Hopefully, the cast changes are done for now, but that's not a guarantee at this point.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. return on Wednesday, October 7, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.