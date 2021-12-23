Joanna Gaines Shares Thankful Message With Fans After Seeing Giant Magnolia Network Ad In Times Square

It’s been a long road to get here, but fans of Chip and Joanna Gaines who’ve been looking forward to seeing everything they have planned with their new channel, the Magnolia Network, will finally be able to see it launch fully early in 2022. Now that several years of work have come to fruition, Joanna Gaines has shared a very thankful message with her fans, after seeing a giant Magnolia Network ad in Times Square.

Everyone who enjoyed watching Joanna and Chip Gaines on Fixer Upper was seriously bummed when the dynamic duo called it quits after Season 5. Luckily, it was only a little over a year later when they announced that they’d be returning to TV, in what ended up being a new iteration of their popular show, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, and with their own network. Unfortunately, Magnolia Network has been delayed a few times since the original announcement, but will actually arrive on January 5. And, once Joanna Gaines spied the massive ad for her newest professional baby in New York’s Times Square, she posted a big, fat thank you to fans on Instagram . Take a look!

Awww! Isn’t that sweet? I can imagine that seeing that ad was probably a pretty big moment for Gaines, especially considering the many ways her career has shifted over the years since she took that photo of her first trip to New York. As she said, she spent years in college studying television in preparation to work in the industry, but then made a major career shift when she and Chip opened their first boutique. Gaines likely didn’t expect that one store to turn into an empire that would lead her back to a job in TV, and almost certainly couldn’t have imagined that she would one day be able to choose the programming on her very own cable network.

This is not to mention the long amount of time it’s been between when Gaines and her husband / business partner began talks for Magnolia Network and when we’ll all actually be able to watch it. It was early November of 2018 when they first revealed that they were in talks for such an endeavor, and by April of 2019 we heard that the couple would be taking over the DIY Network with their own lifestyle channel.

Magnolia Network had been set to launch in the fall of 2020, but obvious reasons set it way off course. Fans have been able to see some of the new shows promised through specials and teases , mostly on Discovery+, but now that all of the cooking, home, gardening, and other series chosen by Joanna and Chip Gaines can air on their official Magnolia Network home, it’s easy to see why Joanna would send a special thanks to the many fans who helped make this all possible for her.