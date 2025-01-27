‘Timothée Or A Hottie From The L Word?’ Chloe Fineman Showed Off Her Chalamet Impression Before SNL Aired, And It's A Classic BTS Moment

50 years of Saturday Night Live history have given us a lot of A+ celebrity impressions from cast members of all sorts. As NBC’s legendary late-night comedy show enters the 2025 TV schedule ready to celebrate that occasion, Chloe Fineman’s impression of Timothée Chalemet seems to have really cemented itself into the foundation of 30 Rock itself.

So of course she showed off images of her various portrayals, to celebrate A Complete Unknown’s star marking another starring turn on the series. This is the sort of stuff that SNL fans live for, as Fineman’s social media post is the sort of thing that gives us all a peek behind the curtain.

And as you were promised in the headline, Chloe Fineman invoked The L Word’s name in the accompanying caption:

It was certainly the weekend to break out such a tribute, since Chalamet was on deck for double duty as both this weekend’s host and musical guest. That combination seems to have wowed viewers in the immediate aftermath, which could obviously be a good PR boost for the 2025 Academy Award nominee .

That in turn will probably secure Chloe Fineman’s future playing her caricature of the man, which is the sort of job security a performer on producer Lorne Michaels’ team craves. After all, more Timothée Chalamet buzz means more reason to write him into sketches, which gives Fineman her own addition to the collection of strategies to maximize SNL screentime .

You can already see that fact on display through the power of YouTube! In fact, John Mulaney's recent hosting gig during SNL 50 gave us a musical variation on this work, as you can see below:

Just as Timothée Chalamet lovingly mocked his awards losses , the young talent is probably flattered and entertained by Saturday Night Live’s impression of his work. Otherwise, why would he have already hosted the show on three occasions? With the future certainly looking bright for him, as well as Chloe Fineman’s mimicry of his persona, it’s going to be fun to see what comes next.

You can keep up with all the laughs every Saturday at 11:35 PM ET, as SNL’s 50th season continue to march on! As for the streaming realm, new episodes will hit the next day, for those watching through a Peacock subscription . That's not where the fun ends though, as the docuseries SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night is currently available to stream on that very platform, and the upcoming documentary Ladies & Gentlemen ... 50 Years of SNL Music will make its home there as well.