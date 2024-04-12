Chopped Contestant Accused Of Ghosting Wife And Kids Reportedly Found Working As Private Chef For Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan

Not everyone who competes on Chopped, one of the best reality shows on Max, comes out on top, but it seems one contestant has remained in the spotlight, and not for a good reason. This is because said former participant has been making waves on social media, and it’s for a very complicated reason that involves Yellowstone's creator Taylor Sheridan.

According to Inside Edition, Charles Withers, who was a contestant on Chopped in 2022, was married with a kid and another one on the way, but he “ghosted” his partner, and she had no idea where he went and why. So, his wife, Ashley McGuire, took to the Facebook group Are We Dating The Same Guy? to see if the Internet could help her find her husband, as she had an idea what he might have been up to. Between Facebook and TikTok, the Internet sleuths did it again, and they seemingly found where Withers went.

How To Watch Yellowstone (Image credit: Paramount) You can stream Yellowstone with a Peacock subscription. To watch Taylor Sheridan's other shows, you'll need a Paramount+ subscription.

One TikToker, Jay Megan Sushka, shared that Withers had been matching with women on Bumble in Texas, specifically in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. She told Inside Edition that it started with “a couple dozen” women messaging her that they’d seen him on dating apps in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and she narrowed it down from there. Soon after, a video popped up on Instagram of Withers, showing that he apparently started a new life as a private chef for Taylor Sheridan, who is behind Yellowstone, Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, and more.

While it’s unclear what prompted Charles Withers to completely ghost his family when he had another kid on the way, Ashley McGuire told the outlet that the two have talked, and she’s “optimistic” she’ll sign the divorce papers. Even though the end result may not have been what she was hoping, it shows what women will do to help another woman who was wronged. It took only 24 hours for all of the information to pop up, which is certainly impressive.

Meanwhile, it’s not surprising that Taylor Sheridan would have a private chef, especially considering his brutal work schedule. For context, Yellowstone is gearing up for its final batch of episodes (which should premiere on the 2024 TV schedule), and he's working on more Dutton spinoffs. He is also working on The Last Cowboy and Mayor of Kingstown, and likely others.

Hopefully, things are fine between Ashley McGuire and Charles Withers. At the moment, it sounds like she will be taking care of her two kids by herself. She does have a large network of supporters though, whether in person or online who sound like they're ready to help.