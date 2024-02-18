'It F---ing Killed Me:' Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan Breaks Down The Absolutely Brutal Schedule He Has While Making A Season Of Television

Based on the sheer number of shows Taylor Sheridan has created and/or produced in the last few years, his work ethic is obvious. From Yellowstone to Mayor of Kingstown to Tulsa King and more, the writer/director/producer has created hit after hit for Paramount, and now people are awaiting the final episodes of Yellowstone and their spinoffs to return on the 2024 TV schedule . Obviously, it’s not easy to create all of this, and Sheridan proved that as he broke down his schedule when it comes to directing and writing a new season of television.

When I say these hours sound brutal, I mean it. While on The Joe Rogan Experience, Taylor Sheridan broke down his hours when he is directing a season of television. He didn’t disclose which show he was heading out to work on – however, this episode came out in January, and the Mayor of Kingstown recently began production and his spinoff series 2024 and 1944 were announced in November alongside the final episodes of Yellowstone – but, he did explain his hours:

When I go direct, if I go on a six-month, which I’m about to, a six-month seven-month run of directing every single day, where I have to make decisions from 6 a.m. to 9 o’clock at night, then I gotta watch footage until midnight, I get three or four hours of sleep for six months, I’m a fucking wreck after six months.

Rogan then explained that Sheridan told him a story about how he wrote Season 3 of Yellowstone. If you thought his directing schedule was wild, wait until you hear how he pulled off writing the third installment of the Western while also directing Those Who Wish Me Dead:

Yeah, I was directing a movie with Angelina Jolie in New Mexico. And they had a start date, that by god they were going to start. It didn’t matter that they didn’t have scripts, they were going to start. And I had to, you know, we would do a night shoot Friday night and finish about 7 in the morning. Then I would come home, and sleep until 2. Then I’d wake up, have coffee and write the script Saturday until 1 or 2 in the morning. Then, wake up Sunday, do it again. Finish the script, send it off. I did it ten weeks in a row. It fucking killed me.

Sheridan continued to say that he takes his health seriously, especially when he’s working on a show. He also explained that normally work days are about 14 to 16 hours long. No matter how you look at this, that’s an intense schedule, and it makes sense why the creative gets exhausted by it.

However, clearly, Sheridan is able to take all this in stride, because his slate of shows is growing quickly. Along with his flagship series Yellowstone, he is also the man behind its spinoffs 1883, 1923 and the upcoming 2024, 1944 and 6666. He’s also the creator of Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown and Special Ops: Lioness. Topping it off, he’s a producer on Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Sheridan’s latest TV project will see him adapting Empire of the Summer Moon: Quanah Parker and the Rise and Fall of the Comanches, the Most Powerful Indian Tribe in American History. So, his brutal schedule, while shocking at first, makes sense considering all the projects he’s working on.

With the final season of Yellowstone expected at the end of the year, and with fans curious about 1944 and 2024 , Taylor Sheridan has his work cut out for him. However, he seems ready to take it on.