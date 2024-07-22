Chris Brown Getting Sued After VIP Experience Backstage Ends In Alleged Beatdown

Over the years, Chris Brown has found himself embroiled in a number of legal situations during the course of his career. Now, he in the midst of yet another legal entanglement. The 35-year-old rapper is at the receiving end of a lawsuit that comes amid his 11:11 tour. Four plaintiffs have come forward to file suit, and they claim that they were assaulted by members of Brown’s entourage amid a VIP experience. The group is now seeking significant retribution for the alleged violence, as they’re reportedly suing Brown for $50 million.

The “Run It!” singer isn’t the only defendant who’s been named in the suit. According to TMZ, Yella Beezy and Sinko Ceej (the head of the entertainer's posse) have also been named alongside Live Nation. As for the plaintiffs in question, they are Charles Bush, Larry Parker, Da Marcus Powell and Joseph Lewis. The four are suing the Grammy winner in relation to an incident that supposedly took place during Brown’s tour stop in Fort Worth, Texas this past weekend.

Per the suit, the situation went down following a show on Saturday, July 20. Charles Bush and co. were allegedly invited to hang out with the Stomp the Yard alum and his crew following the concert. It’s also said that 40 women were taken to the VIP room as well. After reportedly being 30 minutes late to the room, Chris Brown showed up and dapped up Bush, who congratulated him on a good show. However, the energy in the room purportedly changed when one of Brown’s associates declared that the singer had beef with Bush a while ago. With that, the “Summer Too Hot” performer allegedly ordered that Bush be attacked. Bush claimed in the suit that he was punched and kicked by at least seven members of Brown’s crew and that Hood Boss threw a chair at his head.

Specific claims also come from Larry Parker, who alleges that he was punched and kicked in the head for 10 minutes. In the suit, it was also noted that the This Christmas star supposedly told his boys to “fuck up” Parker, who was supposedly chased until he arrived at a dead-end staircase with a locked door.

As of this writing, Chris Brown’s team has yet to release a statement on the matter. The four men who are suing the star all claim to have suffered serious injuries due to the purported scuffle. Additionally, the quartet want restraining orders filed against Brown, Yella Beezy and Sinko Ceej.

Of the various legal entanglements that Chris Brown has been involved in, the one that people might remember most is his domestic violence case involving former girlfriend Rihanna. Said situation stemmed from an argument between the two in February 2009, which resulted in Brown punching the "Pon de Replay" singer. After the Barbadian singer was hospitalized with facial scars, Brown turned himself in to the authorities, ultimately receiving five years of probation and more. Brown went off on fans about the situation in early 2023, chiding them for continuing to bring up his indiscretion.

The Battle of the Year actor also notably involved a 2012 nightclub brawl involving fellow entertainer Drake. He was also the subject of a five-year restraining order from his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran. And, in 2019, Brown was accused of rape and drug possession while in Paris, though he later filed a defamation suit against the woman who made the claims.

Only time will tell how this latest situation plays out for Chris Brown. But, if this case does go to court and the plaintiffs have their way, it could be very pricey for Brown.