Chris Brown Went Off On The Internet About Rihanna Assault After The Super Bowl, Then Called Out Nic Cage And A Bunch Of Other Celebrities Over Their Own Allegations

Chris Brown has been a fixture within the music industry for over two decades now and continues to produce music steadily. Despite his success, his career has also been marred by a number of legal and personal issues, as Brown has been sued for sexual assault and arrested over alleged assault and drugs in the past. Though the most notable situation he was embroiled in is arguably a 2009 incident in which he assaulted then-girlfriend Rihanna. Well over a decade later, the situation still seems to be very much within the public consciousness, and Brown seems more than aware of this. Because shortly after his ex’s Super Bowl LVII halftime performance , he went off on those who still chastise for the assault. Brown even called out Nic Cage and other celebrities over their own allegations.

The Grammy winner took to his Instagram story this past Friday to share his brutally honest thoughts. The singer directly addressed those who still “hate” him for the “mistake” he made years ago, saying that the commentators can “kiss my whole entire fucking ass.” Within his remarks, he also name-dropped fellow rapper Blueface and his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, who – as Chris Brown puts it – “beat the fuck out of each other in front of the world.” You can see his message in its entirety down below:

These comments come shortly after the “With You” singer responded to Rihanna’s performance at the Super Bowl, which garnered a response from fellow music phenom Adele as well as a reaction from Zendaya. As noted by Page Six, in a post, he wrote, “GO GIRL,” adding a red heart and praying hands emojis. The comment was subsequently chastised by social media users across the web. When further addressing the criticism, the Stomp the Yard alum pointed to what he believes to be a double standard between white, male actors and their male, non-white counterparts:

In February 2009, Chris Brown got into a heated argument with Rihanna which led to physical violence and, in the aftermath, the “Umbrella” singer was hospitalized due to severe facial scars. Brown subsequently turned himself into the authorities and, later that year, he pleaded guilty to a felony. As part of a plea deal, he received five years of probation, a months-long community service stint and required domestic violence counseling. A judge also enforced a five-year restraining order between Brown and his ex. Brown and Rihanna would eventually resume their relationship in 2013 only to break up again after just a few months.

The “Wall to Wall” performer was also recently called out after Chloe Bailey revealed that they collaborated on a new single, “How Does It Feel.” 3LW and Cheetah Girls alum Kiely Williams blasted him on social media sometime after Bailey confirmed the news. With that, the This Christmas star screenshotted Williams’ post and called her out:

This recent development would suggest that many still have strong feelings about Chris Brown’s actions. However, his posts suggest that he’s done with the continued criticism. One can only speculate as to whether similar commentary from the general public will arise when Brown’s new single with Chloe Bailey officially drops this coming week.