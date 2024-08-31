It Was Chris Farley's Mom Who Reached Out After SNL Comedian Dana Carvey's Son Died

Almost a year ago, tragedy struck Dana Carvey when his 23-year-old son passed away from an accidental drug overdose. The SNL alum received support from many loved ones to help him during the healing process. One important person who reached out to the comedian after his son’s passing was Chris Farley’s mom.

In January, Dana Carvey reunited with SNL co-star David Spade to return to their podcast Fly on the Wall where he spoke about his tragic loss and his healing process. On the podcast episode “Welcome Back Dana!,” the Tommy Boy actor mentioned a very important person who reached out to Carvey after losing his son:

There was so much goodwill out there that was going through me to tell you. Even Mrs. Farley, Chris’ mom, wrote a letter for me to give to you. I couldn’t give it to you yet ‘cause I hadn’t seen you. But I just thought I’ll wait on that. But just to show you, it’s really everywhere.

I can only imagine all of the emotions that must have poured through Dana Carvey once he eventually read that letter. If there’s anything that can help someone heal through grief, it’s being able to share it with someone who’s been through similar tough moments. Even just a kind simple gesture can be helpful like when SNL’s Weekend Update Colin Jost paid tribute to the Wayne’s World actor and family by holding up a sign that said “We love you Dana and Paula” during the show's end credits. Little efforts like this can make all of the difference.

Chris Farley’s mother had dealt with a painful loss as well after her son passed away from a drug overdose when he was 33. The Airheads actor made a lasting impression on his family, friends, and everyone else who knew him. His Tommy Boy and SNL co-star David Spade makes sure to honor the film/television actor . The world truly lost a talent like no other.

With the great legacy that Chris Farley left through his hilarious lines from movies, TV shows , and physical comedy, The Chris Farley Show Biopic is in the works. Based on the 2009 oral history book that contains interviews from his loved ones, the ups and downs of the talented actor’s life will be told on the big screen with SNL creator Lorne Michaels producing it. The upcoming movie will be a great way to honor and celebrate such a beloved actor.

Dana Carvey continued to talk about how people offered to do anything they could to help in the wake of tragedy and shared his heartfelt reaction:

It’s very sweet. [...] It’s me and my wife and our son’s private journey. We’re all together. We do a lot of fun things. We hike, go to church, you just want to be sure that you keep moving.

People can be so amazing to take the time to be there for someone who really needs it. It sounds like Dana Carvey had plenty of love from his family and friends to help him through this tragic time.

Our hearts at CinemaBlend go out to the Carvey family as they’re going through this difficult time. Be sure to watch Carvey’s classic SNL sketches on your Peacock subscription.