Chrissy Teigen Shared A Pic Of Bathtime With Her Kids, And Of Course People Had Thoughts

It’s pretty much a given that having people look at you and share their opinions on your life and personal choices comes with being a celebrity. Those stars that choose to engage with the public on social media and share even more about who they are as well as the private moments in their life have even more of an audience when living their life. Chrissy Teigen isn’t typically one for hiding who she is or what's going on in her life , so of course people have thoughts when she posts. This is especially the case when it’s a pic of her in the bathtub with her and her husband John Legend’s two children.

The TV personality has always been one to speak her mind, even when it may warrant the best responses . She's also pretty outspoken about her children and parenting journey , both through the good and through the devastating. Her most recent post features herself in a very bubbly bathtub with her son and daughter during bath time. You can check out the adorable Instagram post below:

Plenty of people are throwing some major support at the star for showing a very real picture of what it’s like to be a mother. One commenter simply says, “That’s how it is,” while another says that she still bathes with her children as well and lists the ages of her children as 4 and 6. The Lip Sync Battle host's children are 3 and 5 so, in this fan’s mind, she has at least another year of bath bonding time with both her children to look forward to.

Although Chrissy Teigen’s caption doesn’t seem to provide much thought to those who would criticize her, the fans seem to expect some backlash on her behalf. Comments seem to be just waiting for critics to comment on how inappropriate it is for a woman to bathe with her children, with one claiming she came to the post just to see the “unnecessary comments about how people think this is inappropriate.” Here is another such comment:

You are brave posting this. You know some pearl clutching church ladies are just gonna lose their minds.

These commenters seemed to have really hit the nail on the head, because there are plenty of people bickering in the replies of their posts. Some critics are more direct, though, and have created their own comment on the star's post, expressing their distaste for the photo. One commenter says she should keep some memories private, while another person calls the photo weird.

Many seem to be of the opinion that her children are too old to be bathing with her. Even more bold, though, is that more than just one person have noted the fact that her son is in the tub with her, saying that it is inappropriate and that he will be confused.

However, a common theme to be found within the comments are mothers praising Chrissy Teigen for showcasing what it’s like to be a mom bonding with her children. I’d have to agree, as I bathe with my toddler most nights myself. It’s always a time full of heartwarming smiles, similar to the ones showcased in Teigen’s photo. No matter what you think of her, though, you’ve got to admit that she lives her life the way she sees fit, without much care for the negative opinions of others.