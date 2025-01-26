Christina Haack Shares Her ‘Secret To Bouncing Back’ After Making One Big Life Change Amidst Divorce

She’s been known by many monikers over the years, but HGTV’s Christina on the Coast star is officially Christina Haack again. After filing for divorce from Josh Hall , she went through the necessary steps to return to her maiden name. It’s a big life change she made just in time for her new HGTV show The Flip Off to hit the 2025 TV schedule later this month. Along with the return to the OG Christina, the reality star also shared her secret to “bouncing back” after big setbacks in her life.

Changing Her Name Back Is A Move Haack Has Made Before

Christina Haack is a person who has changed her name the time she has been married. When she first started her career on HGTV she went by Christina El Moussa. After marrying Ant Anstead, she went by Christina Anstead. And after marrying Josh Hall, she quietly changed her name on social media and in her personal life to Christina Hall.

After her splits with each of these men, she’s also famously changed her name right back. She confirmed the legal change to her name on her social media this week, taking to Instagram Stories to share the paperwork. She captioned the post “officially a Haack” and joked she’d need to “update” her Wikipedia entry because the paperwork only had her listed as married twice.

(Image credit: Christina Haack Instagram)

While Haack’s split from Josh Hall has been fairly contentious, and she had a lengthy custody battle over son Hudson with ex Ant Anstead, she seemingly gets along pretty well with ex Tarek, who is also starring in The Flip Off with his new wife Heather Rae El Moussa. The group seemingly co-parents pretty well and has found ways to work together, though they've played hard into the whole exes thing in the first promos for the new show, even joking about how alike Heather El Moussa and Christina look.

What Christina Haack Says Is Her Secret To ‘Bouncing Back’

Christina has been candid about getting multiple divorces in the past, and has noted they've all been different. This time around, she's getting candid about it being a new year and a new time in her life. She also shared in an Instagram post the reason she's been able to really move forward with her life.

2025: When no one can destroy my peace and only positive + high frequency vibes can enter my aura. My secret to bouncing back is I have never identified with the negativity and “comments”, stayed firm in being authentically me, I’m slightly crazy (but the good kind 😜) and I will never ever give up on my goals and dreams . 🚀 ✨

Ironically, the highest comment on this post came from an Internet user who remarked "Stop getting married as a pastime," so I can see why she feels the need to avoid the "negativity" and the "comments" in general. While Haack's multiple marriages have been a popular topic of conversation in recent years, they've also shed a light on her still-thriving career on HGTV as she's headlined countless series and remains one of the most popular personalities at the network.

This includes Flip or Flop, which ran for nearly a decade. But it also includes solo ventures like Christina on the Coast, Christina in the Country, Christina: Stronger By Design and now The Flip Off, which puts her back on TV with her ex. So her "secret to bouncing back" seems to be working just fine and her career is not stalling in the least. As for her romantic future? Well, she says that one's on a bit of break.