Flip Or Flop’s Christina Hall Quietly Changed Her Name On Instagram After Marrying Joshua Hall Several Months Ago

If there’s one thing that’s a constant in people’s lives, it’s change. Whether we want it to happen or not, the conditions of various aspects of life shift from time to time, and there’s always a certain amount of riding the wave that one must do to stay afloat. This can be especially true when you have a super busy life filled with a number of personal and career responsibilities, like former Filp or Flop co-host, Christina Hall. In fact, Hall may have been so busy that she just now got around to quietly changing her name on Instagram, after marrying Joshua Hall several months ago.

Christina Hall Recently Changed Her Name On Instagram After Remarrying Early This Year

As fans of Christina on the Coast star Christina Hall will know, she’s dealt with quite a lot of ups and downs over the past several years. While her career as an HGTV host continued to soar, Hall divorced her fellow Flip or Flop host, Tarek El Moussa, in early 2017 , was then married to Celebrity IOU: Joyride co-host Ant Anstead for less than two years ( Hall and Anstead split in September of 2020 ), and was married a third time, to Realtor Joshua Hall, by early April 2022. Until recently, though, Hall was still using her maiden name, Haack (which she switched to after her breakup with Anstead) on her Instagram account. Now, that’s changed:

(Image credit: Christina Hall Instagram)

For several months after marrying, Hall was listed as Christina Hall on her Instagram, but was still using the name Haack in her handle. She’s now officially taken that final step, and updated her handle to match her new legal name. And, it’s no surprise that Hall didn’t make a big deal about the switch, as she and her third husband married without talking about or showing any of the preparations for their big day. In fact, it was only after folks noticed that Hall had changed her name on her real estate license , that fans were clued in to the fact that she’d married after getting engaged to Joshua in September of 2021.

While switching your name/handle is a relatively easy change to make, it’s possible that Hall was considering making a larger change in her handle overall, and that’s why she waited. Or, it’s also possible that she changed one thing, got distracted, and just now went back to fix her handle. As was noted earlier, she is a very busy lady.

Though Hall wrapped her 10 seasons on Flip or Flop in March after things became tense on the set with her and El Moussa, it was revealed just a few weeks later that she already had a new HGTV series on the way, Christina in the Country . That show is set to follow her adventures designing homes, with her family and new hubby in tow, around their second home in Tennessee. Hall is also still making episodes of Christina on the Coast.

On top of that, of course, Hall has had to deal with adjustments in co-parenting her two children with her first ex-husband, as he remarried last year and is now set to have a baby with Selling Sunset star, Heather Rae El Moussa . And, she’s also currently involved in a custody battle with Anstead , who wants full custody of their son, Hudson London, 2, after claiming that Hall is an unsafe mother .