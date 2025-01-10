Christina Haack Just Made An HGTV Show With Her Exes, And Shared What Her Romantic Future Looks Like: 'I'll Always Love Love'

It would appear that when The Flip Off premieres on the 2025 TV schedule , we’re going to see Christina Haack’s dynamics with her ex-husbands – her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, Josh Hall (they filed for divorce in the summer of 2024 ) and even Ant Anstead. However, when it comes to her future love life, she opened up about whether she’ll get married again and focusing more on her "girlfriends" and "kids" instead of men.

We now know that all three of Haack's ex-husbands will appear on The Flip Off. Tarek El Moussa is a host, Josh Hall was a host before they broke up, and it was revealed that Ant Anstead will make a guest appearance. Plus, we’ve seen an intense clip from The Flip Off that shows Hall and Haack in an awkward situation . So, it’s clear that the show will address her love life directly. However, while the Christina on the Coast host might be dealing with all her former husbands on this show, when it comes to what’s next, she’s not looking for another relationship anytime soon. As she told Us Weekly :

I’m terrified of men! I’m taking a break and spending time with my girlfriends and my kids.

While Anstead has been dating Renée Zellweger since 2021, and El Moussa is married to The Flip Off’s other co-host, Heather Rae El Moussa, Haack said marriage isn’t in her cards. While she does love love and she thinks she might tie the knot again someday, it will not happen in the near future, as she explained:

I’ll always love love. I probably will [get married again] eventually. But not anytime soon, and I’d be engaged for a minimum of like five years.

So, it sounds like she’s going to stick to flipping properties, raising her kids and focusing on her friendships, and I can’t say I blame her. Plus, I’m sure all of this will keep her busy too.

Personally, Haack is raising three kids – Taylor and Brayden, whom she shares with El Moussa, and Hudson, who she co-parents with Anstead. It also sounds like all parties here are on good terms. In the story, Haack explained that when she and Hall broke up, Anstead said he was “here” for her and “sorry” that she was going through this situation. Meanwhile, the Flip or Flop host has gotten close to both Tarek and Heather. Not only do they work together on their new HGTV show, but they also spent the holidays together this year.

On top of all that, Haack and Hall are still dealing with their divorce, and she called it “personal,” noting that “divorces do not happen overnight & there is always a breaking point.”

Professionally, Christina Haack is also staying busy. While she was supposed to be on The Flip Off with Tarek and Heather El Moussa as well as Josh Hall, the promo images for it do not include Hall. However, the show is going on, and it promises to be an exciting program – both in terms of the home work as well as the personal situations that are bound to seep into the show.

So, as all of this continues to unfold, we know that Haack will likely not be getting into a new romantic relationship anytime soon. Meanwhile, to see what she is getting into, you can catch The Flip Off premiere on HGTV on Wednesday, January 29 at 8 p.m. ET.