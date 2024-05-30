Oh Wow, HGTV And Tarek El Moussa Really Played Up How Alike Christina Hall And Heather Look In Wild New Promo For Their Show

It’s quite possible that no HGTV stars have had a more publicized rise to fame than Christina Hall and her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. The former couple hosted one of the network’s major successes, Flip or Flop, for 10 seasons (with the series ending in 2022 ), and surprisingly kept doing so even after they broke up and then divorced in 2018 (which made for some “hard, tense days” on set ). Now, after some time apart on screen as they filmed shows with their new spouses, El Moussa and HGTV have really played up how alike Hall and his wife, Selling Sunset’s Heather El Moussa, look in a promo for their new show, The Flip Off.

What Happens In The Promo For Tarek El Moussa And Christina Hall’s The Flip Off?

While they had to weather some rough times both during their marriage and after the split (like that infamous on-set tirade from Tarek El Moussa to Christina Hall in 2021), El Moussa has long been settled down with wife, Heather, and their young son , while Hall is now married to Josh Hall . Seeing as how both have moved on personally, it seems that they felt it was the right time to (sort of) join forces professionally again with the competition, The Flip Off.

The series, which is coming in early 2025 with a two-hour premiere, will see both couples face off as they renovate and flip one house each, with the duo that nets the biggest profit after the flip winning. A recent promo for the show actually played up just how much Christina and Heather look alike. See for yourself:

A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) A photo posted by on

WOW. Alright, I gotta say, this is wild. While I had certainly noticed that Mr. El Moussa seems to have a preferred type when it comes to the ladies, never in life was I expecting him, his current wife and his ex to so willingly acknowledge it. It does show that both couples have a sense of humor about their current (co-parenting filled) relationship , though, so at least that’s healthy.

The other thing that really stands out about this spot is that if you’re a fan of either or both new couples who didn’t know that a joint show was in the works, boy howdy would you ever be confused right now. They made no mention of The Flip Off here, and just went with Tarek accidentally delivering a coffee to Christina, Heather thinking something might be up and slapping the mess outta him for it. (As a severe side-note: Where’s this restaurant? It looks really cool!)

This is hardly the first time that these three have participated in such a promo to make folks wonder about what’s going on with them. It was around mid-May that another one went up on Instagram, that played on the same theme:

A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) A photo posted by on

I do wonder just how much of this “Heather and Christina look alike” thing we’re going to get prior to the new series premiering, and once we can finally see it. So, geez, I guess we all have to watch it, huh?