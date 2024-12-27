Christina Haack Proved She's Getting Along Great With Ex Tarek El Moussa By Showing Off Their Blended Family Christmas Eve

Ahead of Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa working together on their series The Flip Off -- which is set to premiere on the 2025 TV schedule -- the exes spent Christmas Eve together with their kids. So, before things get competitive in a fun way on HGTV, the exes proved they're getting along great by celebrating the holidays with the entire family.

It became clear that the two spent their holiday together when Haack posted on her IG stories (via Us Weekly ) a photo of her mom and El Moussa’s mom smiling together while standing near the buffet. She captioned it with “Cute grandmas,” and that went along with a series of photos that also featured her kids, Brayden (whom she shares with El Moussa) and Hudson (whom she shares with her ex Ant Anstead), and Haack’s sister Carly.

Back in October, Heather Rae El Moussa, Tarek’s wife, told the outlet that this was the plan for the holidays this year.

Normally, she said, Tarek and Haack’s kids – Brayden and Taylor – split their holiday by spending Christmas Day with their dad and Christmas Eve with their mom. However, this year they decided to do it all together, as Heather said:

We usually have [Taylor and Brayden on] Christmas day. She has them [on] Christmas Eve, but [this year] I think we’re gonna spend Christmas Eve together. [For] one of the first times.

This holly jolly spirit stayed alive on socials too! Heather and Tarek took to Instagram to post a joint Christmas carousel of images (which you can see below). Featuring matching PJs and all the kids, it looks like they had a fantastic holiday (despite Tarek and Heather's son Tristan crying), and Haack showed her love for the festivities too by liking the post and commenting “❤️❤️.”

A post shared by Heather Rae El Moussa (@theheatherraeelmoussa) A photo posted by on

While things weren’t great when Haack and El Moussa split in 2016, they continued working on Flip or Flop together and they figured out how to co-parent their two kids. After that, they both moved on with other partners, El Moussa with Heather Rae – who he’s still with – and Haack with Ant Anstead, who she was married to until 2021, and then Josh Hall – however, they filed for divorce this summer.

Haack and Hall’s divorce caused a shakeup in The Flip Off, because the premise was to pit them against the El Moussas, making for a couple showdown. However, now, the show's promos just feature Tarek, Heather and Christina.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s clear that Haack and El Moussa are on good terms these days – especially since they’re not just working together, they also spent the holidays together. Plus, Christina and Heather have come together before to support each other and their kids. So, everything seems fine and dandy between these three.