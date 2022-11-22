Christina Hall Comments About How Hudson ‘Can’t Be Here’ Amid Custody Battle With Ant Anstead

HGTV star Christina Hall has a booming professional life. Not only is the surprise final episode of her previous hit show, Flip or Flop, on the way in early December, but the home renovation expert is also working on two spinoff series, with her newest one, Christina in the Country , coming along at some point in the near future. Unfortunately, she’s had a tougher year when it comes to co-parenting with one of her exes , as she’s been embroiled in a custody battle with Ant Anstead for many months. Recently, the star commented about how their son “can’t be here” on a social media post, because of that public fight over his well-being.

What Did Christina Hall Say About Hudson London Amidst Custody Battle With Ant Anstead?

In late April, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride co-host filed for full custody of their child and accused his ex-wife of being an absentee parent, while also stating that when their young son, Hudson London, was with her, she didn’t take proper care of him and used him in promotional images without his father’s consent. That bid was denied, but they’ve now spent several months publicly bashing each other and debating their parenting styles as they tried to work out what was best for Hudson.

This back and forth has led to Hall feeling forced to no longer show any images of her son on social media at all, and a recent Instagram post featured comments about his absence in a photo of her kids:

(Image credit: Christina Hall Instagram)

As you can see, the picture shows the smiling, happy faces of Hall’s two older children with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa , Taylor and Brayden, as they bookend another child in what the mother of three notes is the family’s favorite ice cream spot, which is likely near their farm in Tennessee. But, she also seemed to know that her followers would be likely to comment on the fact that Hudson isn’t in the picture, so she added a note saying that “Hudson is here too but can’t be ‘here’” for those who may have wondered if the boy was present but simply unable to be represented in the photograph.

Early October saw Anstead file additional court documents that alleged Hall’s use of their son in paid posts and in her television shows had led him to have additional “fears” for the young boy . Chief among those was the idea that she had “already exploited” him by using his image in paid posts. That filing led the Christina On the Coast host to speak openly to fans about what she felt were his “manipulation tactics” and dissemination of “false information,” which eventually caused her to stop showing Hudson in any publicly posted pictures at all, even family shots like the one you see above.