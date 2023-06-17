Christine Baumgartner’s Lawyer Has Responded To Kevin Costner's Claims About Her Refusal To Leave His Property Over Money As Divorce Heats Up

The divorce between Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner has heated up following the Yellowstone actor’s claim that his ex-wife wouldn’t leave their Santa Barbara house because of unmet “financial demands.” Now, following his statement, Baumgartner’s lawyer has responded, claiming that the “legal basis” surrounding this issue is “nonexistent.”

Following Kevin Costner’s claims that Baumgartner refused to leave their home, her lawyer, John Rydell, responded. In a document obtained by Insider , he said the actor had no legal basis to try and kick his ex-wife and their kids out of the home. He wrote in the court document:

This RFO (request for order) seeks to kick Christine and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives.

He continued, noting that while the legal basis for this claim is “nonexistent” it’s still important to Baumgartner, explaining:

Although the legal basis for Kevin's request to kick his wife and children out of their home is all but nonexistent, this is still a matter of critical importance for Christine.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner share three teenage children – Cayden 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. According to the actor’s court papers, he said their kids wouldn’t be affected in a major way by their mom moving, noting they’d be spending “at least half of their him at [his] home.” Along with that, he also claimed that he proposed a “comprehensive” temporary child-support plan, per another report from Insider , that included $30,000 a month in child support and another $10,000 toward moving expenses.

These comments from John Rydell come after it was reported that Baumgartner allegedly refused to move out of their home until “financial demands” were met. She apparently took “the position that she will not move out” until the actor agreed to “various financial demands.”

Costner and his lawyer claimed that his ex-wife refused to leave the property, despite the fact she signed a prenup that stated she’d move out within the month they broke up. It was also reported that the actor allegedly gave up to $1 million to Baumgartner for a new home, and per their prenup, paid out $200,000 earlier in their marriage.

The report from Rydell was part of a filing made on behalf of Christine Baumgartner that was critical of Laura Wasser, Costner’s attorney. The Bodyguard star's lawyer apparently didn’t agree to delay the hearing that would include the judge deciding on the issue over the ex-couples' $145 million home on the coast of Santa Barbara.

All this news surrounding this divorce also comes amid the alleged drama regarding Yellowstone and its production. There are also rumors that tie the two issues together, as Baumgartner allegedly gave Costner an ultimatum to quit the Paramount show “or else.”

Between Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s divorce, which really seems to be heating up, plus all the alleged issues surrounding the second half of Yellowstone’s fifth season and its future, there’s been a lot of complex news and rumors to keep up with. As more comes out about this divorce and the former couple's apparent issues regarding their home we’ll be sure to keep you posted.