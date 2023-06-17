Christine Baumgartner’s Lawyer Has Responded To Kevin Costner's Claims About Her Refusal To Leave His Property Over Money As Divorce Heats Up
The divorce is heating up.
The divorce between Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner has heated up following the Yellowstone actor’s claim that his ex-wife wouldn’t leave their Santa Barbara house because of unmet “financial demands.” Now, following his statement, Baumgartner’s lawyer has responded, claiming that the “legal basis” surrounding this issue is “nonexistent.”
Following Kevin Costner’s claims that Baumgartner refused to leave their home, her lawyer, John Rydell, responded. In a document obtained by Insider, he said the actor had no legal basis to try and kick his ex-wife and their kids out of the home. He wrote in the court document:
He continued, noting that while the legal basis for this claim is “nonexistent” it’s still important to Baumgartner, explaining:
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner share three teenage children – Cayden 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. According to the actor’s court papers, he said their kids wouldn’t be affected in a major way by their mom moving, noting they’d be spending “at least half of their him at [his] home.” Along with that, he also claimed that he proposed a “comprehensive” temporary child-support plan, per another report from Insider, that included $30,000 a month in child support and another $10,000 toward moving expenses.
These comments from John Rydell come after it was reported that Baumgartner allegedly refused to move out of their home until “financial demands” were met. She apparently took “the position that she will not move out” until the actor agreed to “various financial demands.”
Costner and his lawyer claimed that his ex-wife refused to leave the property, despite the fact she signed a prenup that stated she’d move out within the month they broke up. It was also reported that the actor allegedly gave up to $1 million to Baumgartner for a new home, and per their prenup, paid out $200,000 earlier in their marriage.
The report from Rydell was part of a filing made on behalf of Christine Baumgartner that was critical of Laura Wasser, Costner’s attorney. The Bodyguard star's lawyer apparently didn’t agree to delay the hearing that would include the judge deciding on the issue over the ex-couples' $145 million home on the coast of Santa Barbara.
All this news surrounding this divorce also comes amid the alleged drama regarding Yellowstone and its production. There are also rumors that tie the two issues together, as Baumgartner allegedly gave Costner an ultimatum to quit the Paramount show “or else.”
Between Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s divorce, which really seems to be heating up, plus all the alleged issues surrounding the second half of Yellowstone’s fifth season and its future, there’s been a lot of complex news and rumors to keep up with. As more comes out about this divorce and the former couple's apparent issues regarding their home we’ll be sure to keep you posted.
In the meantime, make sure to keep tabs on the 2023 TV schedule for updates about the release of the second half of Yellowstone’s fifth season.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
Most Popular
By Nick Venable
By Adam Holmes
By Riley Utley
By Nick Venable
By Riley Utley