Colin Jost Clarifies Pete Davidson's Story That They Were High AF When They Bought That Infamous Staten Island Ferry

Colin Jost and Pete Davidson are longtime friends, who met while they were both cast members on Saturday Night Live. During that time, they bonded over their mutual hometown, Staten Island, but these two comedic pals took their friendship to the next level when they pooled their money together and bought a Staten Island Ferry at auction. The purchase was bizarre, as the boat is out of commission and cost over a quarter of a million dollars. News of the big buy sent the internet into a frenzy, though, and Davidson recently claimed that he and Jost were high when they bought the boat. Now, Jost is clarifying his co-owner’s assertion.

While the Bupkis star may have been under the influence when he bought the New York City boat, Colin Jost recently revealed via an Instagram post that he was not. However, the Weekend Update anchor shared a funny take on his apparent sobriety during the business deal. He said:

Is it worse that I was actually stone-cold sober when we bought the ferry?

While the purchase may seem silly, the new owners do have big plans for the vessel. Both have stated a desire to renovate and permanently dock the boat, eventually turning it into a restaurant and entertainment venue. I don't think anyone could've predicted that an enterprise like this would be a big part of Pete Davidson's post-SNL plans, but here we are. Colin Jost also went on to defend the purchase, claiming that the ferry will ultimately be successful. He said:

We’re excited to prove the non-believers wrong. You’re going to be BEGGING to get on this ferry in two years. Mark my words.

Both of the comedians clearly understand the humor in the infamous ferry purchase. The Coming 2 America alum is hilariously calling his new stand-up tour the “Ferry Money Tour,” implying that he is touring to pay off his share. They're also having fun with the silliness of the situation, not taking themselves too seriously -- as per usual. They have claimed that they intend to call the boat Titanic 2 and have commented on their own lack of knowledge involved with the purchase. It’s honestly hysterical watching these two navigate the logistics of owning such a massive boat, and I’m here for it.

If they are eventually able to get the entertainment space up and running, it actually would be a nice addition to the city, especially given it's headed by two people with such a connection to the borough. Colin Jost's link is particularly special, as he married Scarlett Johansson (with an SNL officiator) on a Staten Island Ferry in 2020. The boat is over 60 years old, so operating it would be out of the question, and this would be such a way to cement it in history. It may be a while before their big ideas come to fruition, but I’m rooting for these two unlikely entrepreneurs.

Colin Jost is currently on a stand-up comedy tour, so make sure to see him in a city near you -- and help make his ferry dreams a reality.