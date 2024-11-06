‘They Have Made A Colossal Error': We’re Getting Down To Crunch Time Before Blue Bloods’ Cancellation Comes to Fruition. What One Cast Member Is Hoping For

Of the many shows ending and canceled in 2024, and Blue Bloods is among the most-watched. The long-running CBS procedural is set to officially conclude at the tail end of the 2024 TV schedule, and it’s still hard to believe. Stars like Tom Selleck have been vocal about not wanting the show to end, hoping that CBS will reverse the decision, but with the finale right around the corner, the cast apparently still has hope.

Beyond fans starting petitions and campaigns in an effort to save the show, the stars have been keeping the hope and optimism alive as well. Donnie Wahlberg shared some intriguing comments during an NKOTB concert about the show’s future after filming wrapped, and now Abigail Hawk has shared some comments of her own in an interview with Hello! Magazine ahead of the second part of the final season, which is now currently airing.

The Abigail Baker actress shared her take on the show’s fate, hoping that CBS execs would come to their collective senses eventually. As she put it:

Now, I think once these episodes start airing, CBS executives may realize that they have made a colossal error and perhaps rethink down the line, so I think it remains possible.

For all the mild assurance behind her sentiments at the time, we’re now about a month away from the finale, and nothing has changed regarding the drama's fate, unfortunate as it may be. It seems like everyone on the cast has been optimistic about a reversal, and I can’t say I blame them. Blue Bloods has remained a consistently strong contender for Friday nights for almost its entire run. The show has been bringing in, on average, more than 5 million viewers for its weekly installments, and that number only grows when delayed viewing is factored in. Which remains as impressive as ever, given its Friday night time slot at 10 p.m. ET.

The cancellation was announced last year, so one would think that CBS has seen enough positive support and impressive numbers to come to their senses, as the cast have been hoping. Especially after the network ureversed its own cancellation for fellow Friday night procedural S.W.A.T., and for a second time in less than a year. As such, people have been wanting more and more for the same thing to happen to Blue Bloods.

A premiere date for the finale has yet to be revealed, but it will be sometime around mid-December. There is still time for CBS to make an announcement as an early holiday gift, and it could even happen after the finale drops. There have also been rumors about a Blue Bloods spinoff or movie happening later down the line, which wouldn’t be so bad. But with everyone hoping for more and the series still dominating Fridays, it’s hard to believe that the cancellation even happened in the first place.

At this point, CBS seems to be set on the cancellation, but stranger things have definitely happened. At the very least, fans might still be able to look forward to other shows or even a movie set in the Blue Bloods universe that could very well include the cast. In the meantime, fans will just have to settle with these final episodes premiering on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. Those with a Paramount+ subscription can watch all 14 seasons now, with new episodes dropping on Saturdays.