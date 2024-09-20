We Put Together A Compilation Of That Time Selena Gomez Practiced Losing An Emmy (And Then Crushed Her Response At The Show Later)

After starring in Only Murders in the Building for three full seasons, Selena Gomez was finally nominated for an Emmy for her performance as Mabel. It marked her very first acting nomination, but she was up against some pretty tough competitors. Jean Smart, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Quinta Brunson, and Ayo Edebiri were also nominated, and Smart took home the award for Hacks. However, Gomez had a feeling she wouldn't be taking home the trophy, and we put together a compilation of her practicing losing the Emmy.

Gomez and her Only Murders co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short appeared on The Tonight Show to promote OMITB Season 4 right after its premiere on the 2024 TV schedule. During their interview, Fallon asked all three Emmy nominees to practice how they’d react if/when they lost the Emmy. Via CinemaBlend’s Instagram, Gomez’s practiced reaction was on par with her actual one, from the way she clapped to the way she turned to the person next to her to give them her thoughts:

While it is a disappointment that Gomez did not win, it’s pretty funny to see just how perfect her losing face was. Whether she truly had practiced it beforehand or it just came to her in the moment is unknown, but she did have the expected reaction. Considering the stacked category, and the fact that it had three previous winners in it -- with Smart, Brunson and Edebiri -- it did feel like a longshot for Gomez to win, even though she's fantastic in the Hulu whodunnit.

However, there are plenty of chances for her to come out on top, as Only Murders has been renewed for Season 5. So, hopefully, one of these years, that losing face will turn into a winning one.

While Gomez wasn't one of the winners at the 76th Emmys, her night was still incredibly special. She shared sweet footage of her niece celebrating her Emmy night by jumping up and down and cheering when her “Tia’s” category came up. So, even though she had to put her losing face to use on camera, off camera, it sounds like it was always a big celebration.

Only Murders in the Building is only in its fourth season, and it has already been renewed for Season 5. So, while Gomez perfectly applied her practiced losing fact this year, it’s always possible she won’t have to use it next year

Even though Selena Gomez didn't win, there's a reason she was nominated, and you can see why by streaming new episodes of Only Murders in the Building with a Hulu subscription every Tuesday.