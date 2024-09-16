‘Tia’ Selena Gomez Shared Sweet Footage Of Her Niece Celebrating Her Emmy Night

Sunday was a big night for many stars of the small screen — especially for the casts of some of the 2024 Emmy Awards’ big winners like The Bear, Shōgun and Baby Reindeer. Even for many of the celebrities like Selena Gomez who didn’t walk away with a trophy, the nominees were jazzed just to be there celebrating the best that television has to offer. What ultimately made it all worth it for the Only Murders in the Building actress, though, was the support she got from someone who wasn’t even in attendance — her niece!

Selena Gomez was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards (which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription through September 22), and while she was not announced as the winner — that honor went to Jean Smart of Hacks — Gomez seemed to feel like she won anyway, as she shared an Instagram Story showing the support she was getting back home.

(Image credit: Selena Gomez's Instagram Stories)

Selena Gomez’s adorable niece was shown in a short video on Instagram, jumping up and down and cheering for her “tia” as the nominations were read for her category. I love this so much for both of them, because it must have been so exciting for the little one to see her aunt all dressed up and doing her thing on TV. Hopefully she wasn’t too upset that Gomez’s name wasn’t read from the card, because for the “Lose You to Love Me” singer, seeing her goddaughter’s excitement was all she needed.

That’s saying quite a bit, too, because other than missing out on the all-important piece of hardware, Selena Gomez seemed to be having a great time at the Emmy Awards. For one, she looked absolutely ravishing in her red carpet gown, joining Quinta Brunson and the cast of Abbott Elementary in award-worthy looks . Her black velvet custom Ralph Lauren dress featured a criss-cross halter top that sparkled around her neck, and her glam makeup was flawless.

Secondly, she attended the awards show with her partner (possibly fiancé?) Benny Blanco , who was seen doting on the actress in the audience. Selena Gomez also got to present the first award of the night, taking the stage with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. She couldn’t even keep from laughing as they riffed off of each other, and one has to wonder how anything ever gets done on the set of that show.

I’m sure Selena Gomez was disappointed that she ultimately didn’t win, but looking at who she was up against, it truly was an honor just to be nominated. In addition to the eventual winner Jean Smart, others nominated for lead actress in a comedy were Quinta Brunson of Abbott Elementary, Ayo Edebiri of The Bear (which we thought might sweep the Emmys , and it nearly did), Maya Rudolph for Loot and Kristen Wiig for Palm Royale.

In fact, the Hulu murder mystery didn’t garner any wins in the primetime awards, with Steve Martin, Martin Short, Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep also walking away empty-handed. At times like that, it’s good to know you’ve got the love of your niece to fall back on.

