Conan O'Brien Was 'In A Bad Place' During His Time On SNL. How The Simpsons Saved Him
I need this kind of saving grace in my own life.
Before he became a late night legend celebrated for his oddball humor (and his ginger coif), Conan O’Brien worked behind the scenes as a writer and landed a highly sought-after gig penning sketches on Saturday Night Live. He stuck to it from 1987-1991, working alongside other comedy greats like Bob Odenkirk, Jack Handey and Greg Daniels. But he might never have made his talk show mark without a little show called The Simpsons.
The Fox mainstay was the direct link between O'Brien's writing work and his leap to hosting for NBC's Late Night, and the Simpsons gig came along at the perfect time, as the comedian had hit a rough patch at SNL. Speaking to guest Matt Groening on the podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, the host shard:
Mike Reiss and Al Jean are Simpsons royalty at this point, and also earned my eternal respect for co-creating The Critic (starring another SNL vet in Jon Lovitz). The fact that they were so in tune with the sketch show's writing staff turnaround is a good sign of their knack for corralling talent.
The way Conan O'Brien puts it, he wasn't waiting all that long between his somewhat disgruntled Saturday Night Live exit and his Simpsons welcome. As he put it:
O'Brien will always be remembered by Simpsons fans for "The Monorail Song," and certain other episodes, though Kumail Nanjiani hilariously pointed out how relatively little impact the host had on the show overall, despite always being connected to it. (He wrote enough Mr. Burns for that to be his favorite, at least.)
O'Brien knew he was in a lofty place, professionally, and that he landed the gig without even being well-versed in traditional scripting by way of act breaks and arcs and the like. He continued:
Conan O'Brien went on to cameo in The Simpsons among many other A+ appearances, took on a mission with Archer, he was a hilarious Oscars host (and is coming back next year), is one of SNL's Five-Timer's Club members. and can bosts a slew of other career highs. (His Toy Story 5 character is the absolute best.) And it's entirely possible he wouldn't have landed any of those if Mike Reiss and Al Jean didn't clock his SNL exit.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Though the latest season has already concluded, Conan O'Brien Must Go can be streamed in full via HBO Max subscription.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.