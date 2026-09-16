After 90 Day Fiancé Star Tyray Mollett's Latest Weight Loss Update, I Almost Didn't Recognize Him

90 Day Fiancé star Tyray Mollett has lost a lot of weight, to the point that I hardly recognized him. In a year in which we've seen many married 90 Day couples split up, I'm thrilled to share some positive news. Tyray is looking fit and ready for whatever spinoff will have him in the future.

Tyray originally shared a brief video of his weight-loss journey on Instagram Stories, and the video quickly found its way to 90 Day insider Shabooty. It's been three years since the TLC franchise first filmed him being catfished, and in 2026, I can't say I would've known him if I saw him on the street:

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He's looking a lot different and more confident than when I last saw him in 90 Day: The Single Life, and I couldn't be happier. People reported that he underwent gastric sleeve surgery in February 2025, which led to a side effect of hair loss. He also had hair transplant surgery, and now he's looking like a new man.

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Tyray feels better, but there are still questions about whether he'll find his true love on 90 Day Fiancé. He admitted in past seasons that he's painfully shy, which is how he got roped into an online relationship with "Carmella," who ended up catfishing him.

90 Day Fiancé took a different route than usual with his storyline, as he sought out answers about who Carmella was and who it was that he was talking to. He ended up connecting with the actual woman in the picture that was used for Carmella's profile, and later heard a confession from the catfish that they'd been scamming him for quite a while.

I feel like Tyray was already shy before, but going through an experience like that has to do a number on someone. Not only that, but it was broadcast for 90 Day Fiancé fans to see, which isn't the best icebreaker when going on dates. The reality star did admit to CinemaBlend in 2023 that he had some regrets about continuing to film, but ultimately getting closure was worth it.

A picture of Tyray allegedly filming for 90 Day Fiancé popped up on Reddit a month ago, and he was hanging out with Sarper Güven. Ironically enough, I pitched a spinoff collaboration like this happening years ago, and how I'd love to see Sarper be his wingman. There's no word on his return just yet, but here's hoping it'll be soon!

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In the meantime, there's still plenty of 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs to enjoy coming up on the 2026 TV schedule. Fingers crossed the positive news in the franchise keeps on coming, because there have been so many negative updates on couples to report as of late.