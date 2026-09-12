The Cool Way SVU Helped Stephen Colbert's Team Work With Mariska Hargitay On The Emmys

Some 2026 Emmy Awards honorees have been named, as the Creative Arts Emmys handed out awards last weekend. Now, with the Primetime Emmys airing on Monday night, there will be many more actors, directors, writers, producers, and more will be vying for the coveted statuettes. Mariska Hargitay, fresh off her two Emmy wins for My Mom Jayne, is hosting the ceremony. Hosting is no easy task, but she's had some help from Stephen Colbert’s team and her Law & Order: SVU peeps.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert officially ended came to an end this past May on 2026 TV schedule, but some of the writing team have remained busy, particularly with the Emmys. Hargitay revealed to THR that she was working with Colbert’s former staff for her hosting gig. Emmys EP Jesse Collins confirmed that former head writer Ariel Dumas was leading the team and that they'd been working with Hargitay “for the last couple months.” Fellow EP Dionne Harmon also revealed just where they’ve all been working from, and it’s very cool:

They set up shop actually at the SVU offices so that she can pop in and out.

Hargitay has had quite a busy summer. Almost as soon as SVU went on hiatus in May, she made her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing. Then, almost as soon as she was done with that, filming kicked off on Season 28. Having to also prepare to host the Emmys, which likely includes a lot of rehearsals and planning.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

All in all, Hargitay has had to pull double duty, so it's great that the writers were able to utilize the SVU offices as the Emmys writing base so Hargitay could work on both. Collins also recalled what it was like working with the Captain Benson amid production on the show, and he has a funny take:

It’s pretty weird to see Captain Benson come up with the gun and the badge and be like, ‘Welcome to the Emmys, everybody! Here we go!’ and like telling jokes. But that’s what it was like.

Kudos to Hargitay for focusing on both SVU and the Emmys at the same time, especially given how different both gigs are. This hosting position marks a major moment for Hargitay, and that's saying a lot, given her successful career. However, the Emmys wouldn’t have asked Hargitay if they didn’t think she could do it, and I truly believe she has the charm and gravitas to headline the show.

That being said, I do love that some of The Late Show writers are working on the Emmys in the aftermath of the talk show's cancellation. I’ve been wondering what the team on the late-night talk show has been up to, as I've missed the show. If anything, though, them landing this gig working with Hargitay allows them to further flex the firm comedic muscles they developed while working with Colbert for years. And, of course, big props to the Law & Order: SVU crew for helping to facilitate all this.

I cannot wait to see what Mariska Hargitay and The Late Show writers have cooked up for the Emmys, and I’m even more excited to see who else takes home an award following the Creative Arts Emmys. The 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards air on Monday, September 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and will be streamable with a Peacock subscription.