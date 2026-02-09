Ben Affleck's Full-Length Dunkin' Super Bowl Ad Includes An A+ 90s Sitcom Theme

In just three years, Ben Affleck’s partnership with Dunkin’ went from a curious oddity to a rich source of bafflingly loony Super Bowl commercials. (The DunKings are forever.) For this year’s ad, Affleck & Co. threw back to the era in which he rose to fame — the high-fashion ‘90s — as well as his award-winning breakout success, Good Will Hunting. The ad reimagines the Matt Damon-starring film with Affleck as the lead, and the result is pure Sliding Doors-esque fantasy, complete with A-list cameos from Jennifer Aniston and more.

The version of the commercial that aired during the Super Bowl was half of the full ad, though it does appear to be a lot of what was actually filmed. As seen below, Affleck’s heavily de-oldified Will is surrounded by comedy stars who crushed the ‘90s: Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Alfonso Ribeiro (Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), Jaleel White (Family Matters), Ted Danson (Cheers), Jasmine Guy (A Different World), and Friends vets Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc. (The “Jen and Matt” referenced in the pre-Bowl ad.)

The lone anachronistic appearance came from Tom Brady, which I was less into. He was 13 in 1990. I don’t think Rachel Greene would have been going in for him 4 years later when Friends started. But whatever.

I’ll shamelessly say that I loved the majority of it, and I may cut some kind of soundbite out of Affleck’s stretched-out version of Joey Tribbiani’s pick-up line “How you doin’?” It’s too good to only exist in one form. I’m also grateful that White wasn’t relegated to reverting back into Steve Urkel mode, and was allowed to just be a cornball character without any nerd-flourish.

But again, that was only half of the ad, so check out the full version below to hear the spot-on theme song that was hinted at near the end of the ad.

"Good Will Dunkin' : The Pilot" - YouTube Watch On

I wish they were able to film different character moments for the opening sequence, akin to the non-sequitur moments seen in Full House and Family Matters' openings, to name just a couple. But I guess when you have all of these legends in one spot, time is way more limited than the makeup and digital trickery.

The Latest Dunkin' Ad Got Lots Of Love Online

Over on Instagram, the ad was shared by Dunkin', Danson, LeBlanc and Ribeiro (which sounds like either a hardcore legal firm or a whimsical '70s supergroup), and drew a slew of positive reactions from fans and other brands. Check out some of the highlights below.

I'm not sure where Ben Affleck and Dunkin' will go with next year's ad, but I can only hope it involves Kevin Smith and a bunch of Dogma reunions. The movie shares the same first two letters as "donut," so that's half of the ad right there, I think.