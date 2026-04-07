Candace Cameron Bure’s Family Planned A Surprise For Her 50th Birthday (But I Never Would Have Guessed Her Age By The Pics)
Wow!
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This weekend was quite the special one for Candace Cameron Bure, as not only did her family celebrate Easter, but she welcomed a big milestone birthday. The actress turned the big 5-0 on April 6, and her family was apparently ready with a surprise to make sure her day was as special as could be. Meanwhile, Bure posted some cute pics to social media, and I’m not quite sure I believe these photos are of a 50-year-old.
Look, you don’t have to tell us that the Full House star still looks as gorgeous as ever, no matter her age. We’ve seen how she can light up a room in a classy sheer dress and dazzle in gold at her son’s wedding. Still, I honestly think Candace Cameron Bure could pull off saying she was half her actual age in these Instagram photos:
A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure)
A photo posted by on
You guys, that is the face of a woman who’s not afraid of entering a new decade. In fact, she confirmed that she’s “excited” about it as she discussed how she planned to celebrate the big day. CCB told US Weekly:Article continues below
I trust that her husband Val knows what he’s doing at this point — as long as he doesn’t accidentally take her to a sex party again.
She admitted she had no idea what her family had planned, other than a meal at the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant Casaléna, but I’m sure that having her three kids — Natasha, 27, Lev, 26, and Maks, 24 — all there to spend the day with her is what matters the most.
However, I can totally see Candace Cameron Bure being the kind of person who has a bit of trouble relinquishing control, and she admitted:
That is so relatable.
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Plenty of celebs hit up the Great American Family star’s Instagram post, not asking her to share the secret location of the fountain of youth that she’s obviously stumbled upon, but to wish her a happy birthday. That included an A+ Full House reference from her former co-star Scott Weinger:
Other comments included:
- Lacey Chabert: Happy Birthday!!!! 💜
- Mario Lopez: HBD Candace!
- Jonathan Roumie: Happy Birthday [Candace]!! 🥳🎊🎉🙌🏽🔥
- Melissa Joan Hart: 🎉🎉🎉🎉Mid century club here we come!! 🎈🎈🎈
- Marla Sokoloff: Happy happy birthday hot mama!🔥🔥
- Tay Lautner: Happy birthday!!!!😍😍😍
- Jill Wagner: 50 beautiful years ! Happy birthday ❤️
- Melissa Coulier: Happy Birthday Candy-Baby!! Hotter, wiser, fully in your power!! 50 never looked so effortless. Always inspired and in awe by you. May this year be the brightest one yet!! Love you. ❤️💫
I love seeing so many ‘90s TV stars, GAF and Hallmark actors, and her Full House family showing up for her milestone birthday.
Keep an eye out for big things from Candace Cameron Bure this holiday season, as she works on changing up the typical Christmas movie formula. This year’s Great American Family offerings also include a sequel that offered her an acting opportunity she’s never had before.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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