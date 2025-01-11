After Timothée Chalamet And Dave Chappelle Are Announced For SNL, Fans Are Asking The Relevant Questions

Saturday Night Live is finally returning on the 2025 TV schedule to resume its 50th season, and the first two episodes should be exciting. The hosts and musical guests for SNL's milestone season have already been incredible, from series alumni to Five-Timers Club inductees, as well as plenty of surprises and cameos. It was just recently announced that Dave Chappelle and Timothée Chalamet are returning to host and, now, fans are asking all the right questions.

Dave Chappelle is hosting on January 18 with musical guest GloRilla, while Timothée Chalamet will be pulling double duty on January 25, serving as host for his third time and as musical guest for his first time. This may not be too surprising to some, considering Chalamet vocally channeled Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown. Since he will be performing twice throughout the episode, many are wondering whether Dylan's music will be somewhere in the mix:

Oh man what Dylan songs is he going to perform? The soundtrack kicked ass and to hear it live will be phenomenal -NnchlntNrwhl182

WHAT IS HE SINGING??? 😭😭😭 -loveisabeauty23

Wait is timmy gonna do Bob Dylan songs because if he is that fucking rules -HiattPurcell

I'm guessing Timothee Chalamet will be performing songs from 'A Complete Unknown'? -kemp_travis

Guessing Chalamet will be performing a Dylan song? -sjfostersound

Hope he will sing ‘Hot To Go’ 🙌🏻 -iamedwardth

It sounds like most people are indeed of the thinking that Timothée Chalamet will perform Bob Dylan songs with his spot-on Dylan impression. Of course, this is all an assumption for the moment, but it would make sense. If that's the case, there's still the matter of which songs he'd actually perform. The A Complete Unknown soundtrack contains over 20 songs, most of them performed by Chalamet. So there's plenty to choose from. It's hard to say just what the star has planned, but I'd wager that it'll remain under wraps until the big night.

On the other hand, there's always slight possibility that the Dune star will not sing any songs from James Mangold's musical biopic. As previously mentioned, the actor has actually released other songs, and it'd certainly be interesting if he decided to perform something original.

While it may be pretty obvious that Timothée Chalamet will be performing Bob Dylan songs, some people still aren’t too sure. His stint as musical guest may not have been on some people's bingo cards but, given, how much music has been a part of the Oscar nominee's career, it's cool to see him stretch his wings. Other than A Complete Unknown, Chalamet does have a solid discography, including Wonka and even his previous SNL appearances with his Rap Roundtable, which constitutes a great sketch from an A-list host.

There's definitely a level of uncertainty involving Timothée Chalamet’s performance. Still, I'm curious to see how it all plays out when his latest episode of SNL premieres on January 25 on NBC a week after Dave Chappelle's episode airs. Both installments will also be streamable with a Peacock subscription.