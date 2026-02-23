‘Trust And Safety’ Team Is Looking Into Eric Dane’s GoFundMe After It Raised Hundreds Of Thousands In Just A Few Days

We're only a few months into 2026, but there have already been a number of devastating celebrity deaths. While Catherine O'Hara's passing saw the internet united in their grief, fans of Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria were similarly upset over the death of Eric Dane. Shortly after his death a GoFundMe for Dane's family was formed, which has already reached a whopping 349K at the time of writing this story. And now there's reportedly a team looking toward that page due to the tons of money raised.

Tribuets to Eric Dane have been rolling in his since death, showing how much he meant to his fans and colleagues alike. The official GoFundMe has been super popular since his passing, as well as news that Johnny Depp gave him a place to stay as he battled ALS. But a rep from the website spoke to the San Francisco Chronicle, revealing that there's an investigation going into that particular campaign. In their words:

Our Trust and Safety team is still looking into this GoFundMe and has reached out to the organizer to gather additional information. All funds are being safely held by our payment processors during this review process.

Because GoFundMe allows third parties to start fundraisers, the website was reportedly double checking who could end up benefitting from the over $300k that's been donated so far. The website seemingly wanted to make sure that the late actor's family would actually be given the funds, especially as the sum continues to rise. After all, it's currently got a goal of $500k, which would no doubt he super helpful following the medial expenses required for Dane's ALS treatments.

Eric Dane's GoFundMe was started shortly after his death, and followed in the footsteps of the one formed to benefit James Van Der Beek's family. While the public might think that money is no object for well-known actors, medical expenses have been proven to take their toll. And both of these recently passed TV stars have tons of loyal fans.

(Image credit: HBO)

Given how many fans Dane has, I wouldn't be surprised if his GoFundMe ends up reaching its goal sooner rather than later. Even after Dane's ALS diagnosis, the actor continued to work. That includes reprising his role for Euphoria Season 3, and getting a standing ovation for filming Brilliant Minds.

The Last Ship actor worked consistently throughout his career, although he's perhaps best known for playing Mark "McSteamy" Sloan in Grey's Anatomy. That show is still running today, and I have to assume that its passionate fanbase made up some of the donators to his GoFundMe.

At the time of writing this story, $349,147 was raised via Eric Dane's GoFundMe. Hopefully this will be a comfort to his wife and children during this impossible time.