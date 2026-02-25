Mary Cosby's Son Robert Jr. From RHOSLC Is Dead At 23
Robert Jr. has been prominently featured on the Bravo series.
For many Bravo fans out there, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is top tier. The women are beloved, especially Mary Cosby whose mix of quirkiness and realism has made her a fan favorite. She's been her most vulnerable over the past few seasons as her son Robert Jr. struggled with substance abuse issues. Unfortunately, news just broke that he had died at age 23.
This tragic news comes to us from TMZ, which broke the news that Robert Sr. had passed away. At the time of writing the cause of death is unclear, but police reportedly responded to a possible overdose. Per this account, paramedics responded to a "full arrest/medical emergency", Monday night in Salt Lake City. Mary Cosby and her husband Robert Sr. issued a statement to the outlet, which reads:
RHOSLC is arguably one of the best reality shows on TV, and folks with Bravo (or a Peacock subscription) have been following Robert Jr.'s story for some time now. He and Mary spoke openly about his drug addiction on the show, and throughout the last few seasons we've watched Mary navigate parenting and supporting her son throughout his struggle. It's been a brave and open approach to an issue that so many other families have experienced.
Tributes for Robert Jr. have already started rolling in online, including from Bravo's own Andy Cohen. He shared the following message on Instagram Story/Threads:
Given the resounding popularity of both The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and specifically Mary Cosby, there are countless fans who likely echo this sentiment. Her and Robert Jr.'s honest conversations about addiction have the potential to have saved lives, and/or remove some of the stigma around substance abuse. And I can't imagine what she'll be like if she ends up returning for Season 7.
It's been fascinating to see Mary's tenure on RHOSLC, as she went from a zany character with some controversies surrounding her to one of the most beloved members of the cast. A big reason why even her naysayers have changed their minds is due the story surrounding Robert Jr., and seeing her unending love for him as he fought to get healthy.
All six seasons of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are streaming now on Peacock. Our thoughts are with Mary Cosby and her family during this impossible time.
