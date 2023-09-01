Details Emerge For Missing 90 Day Fiancé Castmember Paul Staehle, As Karine Posts About Life Insurance

Less than a day after it was initially revealed that 90 Day Fiancé alumni Paul Staehle is missing in Brazil, more details have surfaced regarding his disappearance. We now have some alleged details on what happened to Paul, as his wife Karine continues her streak of Instagram posts, with one about life insurance.

90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates shared some text exchanges with Paul's mother, whom viewers have seen in past episodes. The texts show Paul telling his mother he "fucked up." According to the texts, which can be read below, Paul is lost somewhere in Brazil and says he needs a boat to return. It also featured her conversations with members of Karine's family in Brazil, one who didn't respond and another who hoped he was OK.

Another update by Yates following the text exchange claimed he made contact with a family member named Luana, who said the part of Brazil Paul is in is very remote and considered dangerous by those in the area. No further updates are available on his status.

It's still unclear why Paul is in Brazil at this time. Karine, his wife and a Brazilian native, is currently in the United States and has posted odd messages since his disappearance. Her latest was a since-deleted message about life insurance, and how it's a way of loved ones protecting their family after their passing:

Following that, Karine posted a tribute to Paul on Instagram that referred to him in the past tense. Much like the post before, the post was confusing to 90 Day Fiancé fans, because there is no public indication that Paul has passed away. As of this writing, it appears he may still be lost somewhere in Brazil and in need of help, but that's about all the information available.

Paul and Karine Staehle gained notoriety on 90 Day Fiancé for their chaotic relationship, which ultimately ended with them being uninvited from the tell-all of their final season for unknown reasons. The Staehles have been pretty contentious since, with several headlines in the news about various ups and downs. At one point, Paul accused Karine of trying to have him killed, and eventually, they lost custody of their two sons.

This is not the first time Paul Staehle has gone missing. Authorities searched for Paul when Child Services tried to take his oldest child, Pierre, into custody. Paul later surrendered the boy to the organization and said he took his son out of state in search of work. Paul and Karine are still working toward regaining custody of their kids.

At this time, it does not appear that Paul or Karine Staehle will make a return to 90 Day Fiancé anytime soon. With that being said, CinemaBlend reported that Paul showed interest online back in April of this year in returning to reality television, potentially with a show about ex-Patriots living abroad. This might explain why he's currently in Brazil away from his wife, though there was no official greenlight on this project.

Those with a Max subscription can revisit the journey of Paul and Karine Staehle on 90 Day Fiancé, and check out the vast amount of spinoffs available as well. Here's hoping for the best possible outcome in this situation, and that everyone involved is safe.