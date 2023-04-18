90 Day Fiancé's Paul And Karine Are Back Together, And They Might Be Trying For A Television Return

Paul and Karine Staehle haven't been involved in 90 Day Fiancé for years now, and yet they've continued to make headlines due to the ups and downs of their previously televised relationship. After it seemed they were officially done after losing custody of their two boys, the Staehle's announced that they are back together once again. They may also be plotting a return to television, based on Paul's recent activity on social media.

It's reported that Paul is allegedly in Brazil and that Karine, who is still in the United States, "begged" for him to come back. InTouch reported the information from a source that's allegedly close to Paul and noted they've been in contact frequently despite their split.

Neither of the two had anything to say about their reconciliation on social media, though Paul did share an interesting casting call looking for ex-patriots living abroad on his Instagram Stories. The casting call is specifically looking for people who moved within the last year and is offering the opportunity for them to have fun experiences while doing the show. As mentioned, Paul has been living in Brazil, which would make him an eligible candidate for the casting.

The development is just the latest shocking news from this 90 Day Fiancé couple, which has been all over the place since they first left the TLC franchise. Paul once accused Karine of trying to kill him, and Karine alleged some pretty disturbing things about him as well. Paul was also accused of kidnapping their son Pierre at one point but surrendered him to Child Protective Services when police put out a report.

Paul and Karine might have plans to return to television, but it's hard to imagine TLC or 90 Day Fiancé would grant them another opportunity. The drama in their relationship is often rampant, and while one could argue the franchise likes to lean on dramatics between couples, Paul and Karine's drama might tip the scales in what a television audience would find acceptable.

With that said, the series does have its polarizing figures, such as Angela Deem. It's hard to tell exactly where the line is between couples that are removed for controversy and which ones are kept around, and it's worth noting that Paul and Karine were never officially fired from the series.

In the hypothetical scenario that they'd be welcomed back to 90 Day Fiancé, it would seem they'd either be a part of the Happily Ever After? or The Other Way. Obviously, the latter would rely on whether or not Karine will move back to Brazil as well. With the situation not entirely clear on where things stand in the process of potentially regaining custody of their children back, it's unknown if Karine would do that. Obviously, we can only wait and see and wonder if they'll pop up in any trailers for any upcoming 90 Day spinoffs.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way currently airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Those that miss the new episodes can always check out their favorite 90 Day Fiancé franchise on streaming and check out what drama is going on.