Did 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Surprise Marriage Guarantee One Couple's Future In The Franchise?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way “Love is Love.” Read at your own risk!

Outside of certain predictable moments, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is definitely a show of surprises, though it’s not that often fans get to watch the happy kinds. In a turn of events that is still somewhat unbelievable, longtime couple Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten finally wed, a huge move that not only ended their decade-long courtship that was full of ups and downs , but also potentially guaranteed their future in the franchise.

Sumit and Jenny wed in a ceremony devoid of and friends or family, though that was completely by design. Sumit opted to marry Jenny before his mother and father could show up and object , and Jenny was obviously fine with all that. She'd waited so long for this day to happen, and I’m sure she didn’t want to take any chances in having it go south thanks to some other unforeseen circumstance. Sumit’s parents will find out eventually, of course, though that’s a problem for the couple to presumably deal with down the road, after the celebrating is over.

The eventual drama, while unfortunate for Jenny and Sumit, does seemingly make their odds of staying part of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise more optimistic. Now that Jenny and Sumit are finally married, we can now see how Sumit’s parents and family respond, and also learn whether or not Jenny will ever be considered a true member of their family.

90 Day Fiancé fans are likely also curious to see if the marriage certificate sitch was really the only major issue in Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh’s relationship. The two have gone back and forth about it for so long that it's easy to forget they’re a couple with more complex issues than whether or not they could legally get married. With this long-standing issue out of the way, we'll now likely get a chance to see who Sumit and Jenny are as a couple without that detail mucking things up, while dealing with problems that may or may not arise as a result.

In short, this is just the sort of thing Jenny and Sumit needed to reinvigorate interest in their storyline. I’m sure that’s not the main goal for either of them, of course, but I’m also sure it can’t hurt to get a little extra side cash by keeping their 90 Day Fiancé franchise connection intact. The marriage makes them prime candidates for the next season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, especially with all the questions that are present following the big event.

What’s most exciting about future stories with Jenny and Sumit is that there was never really a concrete consensus from online spoiler accounts regarding whether or not the two ever officially married. Sure, folks had their suspicions , but as far as secrets go in 90 Day Fiancé, this was as big of a surprise as the revelation that David Murphey’s fiancé Lana was a real person . If they can keep something this big under wraps, then I can’t imagine what other stuff we could be blindsided with in another season!