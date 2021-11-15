Why 90 Day Fiancé's Sumit May Be Deceiving Jenny After All

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode “Cold Feet.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way has featured a back-and-forth between Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh all season long, as the two continually debate on the topic of marriage. With the approval ( but not actual approval ) of Sumit’s parents for nuptials to go down, Jenny believed nothing stood in the way of their marriage from happening. The audience might’ve thought the same, especially after the couple went to their lawyer and filed paperwork to be legally married. However could this lead to something that wasn't, I dunno, marriage? But of course, what followed showed that such a fate might not be in the cards, and confirmed that Sumit has been deceiving Jenny this entire time regarding his true intentions.

Jenny and Sumit’s filled out their paperwork for marriage, and according to their attorney on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, needed about 30 days for it to process before their marriage was legally validated in India. Jenny wasn’t thrilled about the wait , but all the same, she was happy to have reached the furthest point yet down the perceived path to matrimony. Unfortunately for Jenny, a 30-day wait would have been the best case scenario, as Sumit later revealed in a conversation with a friend that he’d later called the attorney without Jenny’s knowledge and put the documents on hold. Sumit justified the move to his friend as him being apprehensive about another marriage after the collapse of his first, but is that what’s happening here?

Sumit’s history on 90 Day Fiancé is a complicated one, and one that fans can scrutinize given the amount of deception he’s pulled along the way. Sumit catfished Jenny to lure her to India in the first place, though that was a transgression Jenny eventually forgave. He then lied to his parents in saying she was an exchange student from America, and carried on a relationship with her in their house without them knowing. Then, he proceeded to cheat on his wife with Jenny for years before being granted a divorce. But only now that the big day is so close is he saying he’s afraid his marriage will be a disaster like his first, which seems odd, because he caused that disaster through his infidelity with Jenny.

90 Day Fiancé fans know Sumit Singh has seemingly lied a lot in his relationship with Jenny Slatten thus far, so how likely is it for his newly unearthed reasons for delaying their marriage to be the truth? Sumit and Jenny apparently have nothing in the way of becoming a married couple, so it’s very convenient that when no other obstacles stood in the way, Sumit whipped out a new one. It seems he doesn’t want to be married at all at this point, but why?

We can only speculate, of course, but it’s possible that while Sumit does love Jenny, he doesn’t want to be married. Marriage brings a long-term commitment, and while they’ve shared a decade together, Jenny is 30 years his elder. Sumit is 33-years-old to her 63, and both will likely have a drastically different quality of life in the next decade and beyond. Sumit is fine with how things are now because Jenny is in good health and things are comfortable for him, but would he feel the same if that and more changed?

While we're already talking deviousness, it’s also possible that Sumit's desire to remain on 90 Day Fiancé led to him dragging out their road to marriage, in order to ensure job security in the franchise. Sumit’s ploy could be an intentional stalling tactic for that purpose, or even a deliberate speed bump to further help raise tension in the storyline for entertainment purposes. Former cast members claim things like that are done , so fans might be getting duped here as much as Jenny. Whatever the case may be, Sumit’s logic in fearing his second marriage will end like his first appears incredibly flawed and deserves any analysis fans have for it.