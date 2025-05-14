Why Did Diddy (Allegedly) Need ‘1,000 Bottles’ Of Baby Oil? We Now Have An Answer

Diddy is a global superstar and music icon, but lately he's mostly been making headlines thanks to his legal issues. Diddy was arrested back in September of 2024, and has been in custody up until his time in court. A number of the allegations made against him have already been brought up in the trial, including the 1,000 bottles of baby oil found by the authorities when raiding his home. But an answer might have been given about why this sum was requested by the incarcerated rapper/producer.

The trial has already made plenty of headlines, with one witness confirming Diddy asked him to use baby oil when having sex with his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. She's since taken to the stand herself, and offered more potential context to all those bottles of lubricant.

What Diddy's Lawyer Previously Said About The Alleged Baby Oil Bottles

When Diddy's home was raided in relation to his arrest, the reported contents quickly went viral. Memes are reaction of shock came from the reported 1,00 bottles of baby oil, but Diddy's lawyer cited Costco at the time, offering:

I don't know where the number 1,000 came from. I can't imagine it's thousands. I mean, you know, and I'm not really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything. I guess! I don't know what you need 1,000 of. One bottle of baby oil goes a long way ... I mean, he has a big house. He buys in bulk. They have Costcos in every place he has a home. Have you sat in a parking lot of a Costco and seen what people walk out of their with. ... I don't think it was 1,000. Let's just say it was a lot. OK?

This seemed like an innocent enough answer, but the mere sum of bottles continues to be talked about online. As such, the public will likely be very invested in what Cassie Ventura said about the lubricant when she took the stand in Diddy's case.

What Cassie Ventura Said About All That Baby Oil

On Tuesday May 13 Cassie Ventura took the stand, and spoke about her experience being in a relationship with Diddy. During the alleged "freak offs" which have made headlines, she confirms that there was a pool full of baby oil which he requested participants got into regularly. She shared (via Us Today):

If Sean wanted it to happen, that was what was going to happen, there was no way around it. We used 10 bottles of baby oil, regular size.

During her testimony, she claimed that everyone involved in the freak offs were required to cover themselves in baby oil, per Diddy's request. Her recollection of how often it was used might explain the the supply found during his home's raid, as she shared:

Sean wanted it heated and he wanted it to be glistening so we applied every five minutes

Ventura's allegations about the freak offs are also quite sobering. Per CNN, she testified she was required to stay up for days at a time. She also claimed that these events were the only time she could get attention from Diddy, saying:

I felt disgusting. I was humiliated. I didn’t have the words to put together at the time how horrible I really felt, and I couldn’t talk to anybody about it.

Cassie Ventura is back on the stand today, so only time will tell what other headline-making allegations are brought to light. Regardless of how the legal system ultimately plays out, smart money says that the testimony will promptly go viral on social media.