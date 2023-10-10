‘It’s As If We Died And Came Back To Life’: *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone Gets Real About How Strange It Is Fans Are Listening To The Band Again
It's a dirty pop resurrection.
Generation Y has been partying like it’s 1999 again, ever since *NSYNC took the stage together at the MTV Video Music Awards and released their first new music in two decades. Aside from Millennials hilariously freaking out on TikTok over the boy band’s reunion, it seems a younger audience has now been tuned in to some of the best pop music of decades past, as Justin Timberlake and the rest of *NSYNC have seen a resurgence in popularity over the past few weeks. It’s a “weird” phenomenon, Joey Fatone said, and he had an interesting take on their music making a comeback.
Justin Timberlake got the band back together to record the single “Better Place” for the Trolls Band Together soundtrack, and the big question since then seems to be whether or not *NSYNC will reunite for a tour or record a new album. If not, the reunion might feel a little disappointing to longtime fans, but Joey Fatone told OK! Magazine that the rise in demand for the boy band’s music came as quite a surprise — albeit a welcome one. He said:
I can see how Joey Fatone and his bandmates — who, along with Justin Timberlake, include JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick — would find their rediscovered popularity “weird,” since it’s not like the *NSYNC catalog has gone anywhere in the past 20 years. With the excitement generated by “Better Place,” not only have Millennials been rediscovering their love for dirty pop, but a new generation has been jumping onto the bandwagon as well, and Fatone said it makes him emotional to see the fans react to their music. He continued:
The boy band got more than its 15 minutes of fame the first time around, so to be experiencing it again is pretty unexpected, according to Joey Fatone. He was just happy to be reuniting with the rest of *NSYNC for the Trolls 3 soundtrack and apparently never expected to go viral or see their name on the charts again. In his words:
The “why” may not be as important as recognizing that it is happening, and could be shaping a possible future for *NSYNC, according to Lance Bass. The bandmates have all seemingly been noncommittal in regards to the future, with Joey Fatone pointing out that they’re all in different places these days with spouses, families and other work commitments. At least now they know the demand for something more is there!
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Ryan LaBee
By Nick Venable
By Erik Swann
By Nick Venable
By Mike Reyes
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley