Will There Be A Full NSYNC Reunion? Lance Bass Opens Up About How Trolls 3 Song Is ‘Shaping’ A Possible Future

I think we can all agree that the world will be a “Better Place” if NSYNC’s reunion turns out to be more than a single for Trolls: Band Together. After the boyband reunited at the VMAs , almost immediately fans were wondering if they’d go on tour and whether or not they’d release a new album. At the moment, all we know for sure is their single is dropping ahead of the Trolls 3 premiere on the 2023 movie schedule . However, Lance Bass shared his thoughts on how the song could be “shaping” a possible future for the group.

Due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, NSYNC hasn’t been specifically promoting their new song, “Better Place” for Trolls: Band Together. You’ll notice in their Hot Ones interview -- where Justin Timberlake spoke about “It’s Gonna Be Me” being a meme, and Chris Kirkpatrick talked about how their group differs from One Direction , among other things -- they never specifically talked about their single. Bass commented on this while speaking to ET about the reunion and the boyband’s future, he explained:

I've been telling the fans, like, we don't have solid plans right now. Because, you know, we're waiting for the strike to end we've got things to do. But [the fans are] definitely shaping our future.

While it seems to be up to the fans and this single to get NSYNC to commit to a big reunion, it seems like Bass has hope. After the group’s VMAs appearance, millennials freaked out on TikTok about the guys and their potential future. The singer was surprised by this response as he said:

InIt is beautiful, you know? To be this age and the fans are still this excited, it is a dream come true. I had no idea the fandom would go this nuts.

As we get closer to the release of “Better Place,” hopefully we’ll learn more about the song, and NSYNC’s future. A lot of fans are specifically wondering if the Bass and co. will go on tour at some point, and it seems like if the hype is there, they’d be down.

Since the WGA writers' strike just came to an end, hopefully, the SAG-AFTRA strike will also come to a close soon too. If it does before the movie comes out, then the guys can talk more about their exciting song and its role in Trolls 3.

Trolls: Band Together will hit theaters on November 17. Before that, “Better Place” is set to drop on September 29, marking the first time in two decades that NSYNC has released a new song. Hopefully, this song does super well, and more will come for the boyband in the near future. I think it’s safe to say that the guys and the fans want to see it happen.