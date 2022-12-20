Dionne Warwick Explains That A+ Tweet About Pete Davidson's Dating Life

Pete Davidson has proven to be quite the ladies man, as the actor/comedian has been linked to some of Hollywood’s most sought-after starlets over the years. Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Kim Kardashian are only a few of the notable women he’s been involved with. Of course, there’s another veteran star who doesn’t seem to be opposed to getting cozy with the Saturday Night Live alum: Dionne Warwick. The beloved singer and actress made her interest known not too long ago via an A+ tweet, which she’s now providing an explanation for.

Dionne Warwick shouted out the leading man on Twitter back in November amid the continued social media discussion over Pete Davidson’s dating history . The 82-year-media personality’s message was brief but it was more than enough to get folks talking. Check out what she had to say at the time:

I will be dating Pete Davidson next.November 14, 2022 See more

Considering that the post currently has over 200,000 likes, I’d say that fans like the idea of the two stars linking up. The public may not want to take her viral advances too seriously, though. The six-time Grammy winner sat down with ET and, when discussing the tweet, she chalked it up to trolling:

I'm trolling him -- it's done the tongue in cheek and is smooth as hell -- but he's dating everybody else. Why not me?

I won’t argue with her approach being “smooth,” though it’s also downright forward – which isn’t a bad thing. Dionne Warwick has never been one to mince words when voicing her thoughts on social media or otherwise. The flirty octogenarian humorously weighed in on Leonardo DiCaprio’s alleged 25-year-old dating cap , musing that he doesn’t know what he’s missing. With posts like these, she mostly seems to just be having fun but, as Warwick also asks, why wouldn’t she be a suitable date for the King of Staten Island star?

Pete Davidson’s dating life has been very eventful and arguably first received attention when he began seeing Ariana Grande in May 2018. The two got engaged the following month but, by October of that same year, Davidson and Grande called it off . By the following January, the actor was linked to Kate Beckinsale before dating the likes of Margaret Qualley and Phoebe Dynevor. He and Kim Kardashian were an item throughout most of this past year, and that romance drew more than a few eyes. But ultimately, Davidson and Kardashian broke up in August, after nine months dating.