One Thing Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Have In Common He Didn't Have With Kim

By now, even people who don’t pay much attention to pop culture probably know that Pete Davidson’s dating history is filled with famous girlfriends, with him having left possibly his highest profile romance to date back in August, when he and Kim Kardashian broke up after dating for nine months . Of course, the star of Peacock’s upcoming comedy series, Bupkis , has recently moved on with model Emily Ratajkowski, and we know at least one thing they have in common that he didn’t share with Kardashian.

What Do Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Have In Common That He Didn’t Share With Kim Kardashian?

If you pay a bit more attention to pop culture, you will likely also know something else about the former SNL star that goes beyond his widely lauded ability to date incredibly famous women and be “deeply charming” (as Chloe Fineman called him) , and that is Davidson’s loyalty to his Staten Island, New York roots and general love of the East Coast in general. According to what a source told People , this is something he shares with Ratajkowski that wasn’t a commonality in his relationship with the SKIMS founder. About the new romance, the source said:

They are going strong and getting a little more serious. They have a love of the East Coast in common and similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise. And it's always the same thing with him: he really makes her laugh and keeps things fun.

It’s usually a pretty good sign when you have some things in common with the person you’re dating, and considering how deep The King of Staten Island actor’s love goes for all things eastern, it might make this relationship at least a bit easier than the last. The beauty/fashion mogul, her large extended family, and many business endeavors are based on the West Coast, and after they split, it was said that him being away so often for work was becoming a factor in the romance, leading them to breakup, despite Davidson and Kardashian’s chemistry .

In fact, it was her visiting him while he was working on location in Australia that seemed to crystalize the idea that they were more and more of a long distance couple, which wasn’t working for where they were at their particular stages of life.

Things appear to be moving along well for the new couple, as it was just about a month ago that dating rumors began for the Meet Cute star and the supermodel (which led to folks online having some funny comments about the romance). A few days later, not long after he made his debut on The Kardashians , photos came out that seemed to confirm the relationship, which led to a very public hang for Davidson and Ratajkowski at a Knicks game .