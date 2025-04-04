Doctor Odyssey’s ‘Spring Break’ Guest Stars Were Just As Tongue-In-Cheek As The Show Itself, And I’m Here For The Camp

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the April 3 episode of Doctor Odyssey, which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription if you haven't seen it and want to avoid spoilers.

With Ryan Murphy being the brains of the Doctor Odyssey operation, it’s no surprise that the medical storylines are always hilariously absurd, but ABC’s rookie medical drama is also developing a reputation for having some standout guest stars. The latest episode to hit the 2025 TV schedule, “Spring Break” brought some strong nepo baby energy with Ava Phillippe, Paris Jackson and Charlotte Lawrence — as well as TikToker Noah Beck — and I am here for this campy ridiculousness.

(Image credit: Ray Mickshaw/ABC)

Max Bankman Plays Doctor With Veronica, Victoria And Vanessa

Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, made her acting debut on Doctor Odyssey as Veronica — one of three self-proclaimed “vixens” determined to have a foursome with “Dr. DILF” (aka Joshua Jackson’s Max). Veronica was joined on the cruise by Vanessa (Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris) and Victoria (Charlotte Lawrence, daughter of Christa Miller and Bill Lawrence).

The wildly tongue-in-cheek character names only scratch the surface of what “Spring Break” had in store for us. After the vixens noted that Max was jogging “commando,” they invited him to their room for the “ride of his life.” The ship’s doctor — who Joshua Jackson has admitted struggles with boundaries — turned down the offer but didn’t even try to hide the fact that he was ogling them. (“I am but flesh and blood.” Ugh.)

But because this is Doctor Odyssey, Max did not spend his week mildly resisting the vixens’ advances but rather treating (and being treated for) their various medical emergencies. Paris Jackson’s Vanessa suffered an overdose when she snorted cocaine laced with fentanyl, and Charlotte Lawrence’s Victoria was paralyzed from the waist down after drinking and diving (not a typo) with an undiagnosed heart condition. What even is this show?

(Image credit: Tina Thorpe/ABC)

TikTok Star Noah Beck Wins For Week's Wildest Malady

The most eyebrow-raising medical condition of the week, however, didn’t come from one of the vixens. That honor would go to Steve, played by Noah Beck.

After Steve’s “cruller lost its cream filling” (a metaphor brought to us by Capt. Massey that made me want to scrub my brain with the same bleach they were using on the ship’s hot tub), Max thought it best if he went and talked to the young man about his premature ejaculation.

Whyyy? I can’t imagine Steve was too enthused (ha) to be having a conversation with this really involved ship doctor about his unexpected orgasms. I guess it was a good thing he did, though, because Max was able to get him diagnosed with Persistent Genital Arousal Disorder and fix him up with some medicine that ensured it was safe for him to go back in the water. (Take that to mean whatever you want.)

If we’re going to have these ridiculous medical cases continue to pop up on The Odyssey, I love that we’re getting some fun casting decisions as well. Other notable guest stars on Doctor Odyssey’s premiere season have included Shania Twain (the second of the show’s unexpected pregnancies), John Stamos, Margaret Cho and, of course, Angela Bassett from the crossover with 9-1-1.

Who will show up on the cruise ship next? Tune in at 9 p.m. ET Thursdays on ABC to find out.