Dog The Bounty Hunter Pays Loving Tribute To Beth Chapman On Her Birthday
By Erik Swann last updated
Dog the Bounty Hunter remembered his late wife.
Dog the Bounty Hunter made a serious impression on the world of television when his self-titled reality show debuted on A&E back in 2012. While viewers came to know the man himself, they also became familiar with his family over those eight seasons. One of the most prominent members of the brood was his former wife, Beth Chapman, who sadly died in 2019. Since her passing, Dog has occasionally taken time to reflect on his late spouse, and he recently paid tribute to her on her birthday.
The late television personality would have turned 54 at the end of October, a milestone that her husband commemorated on social media. Duane “Dog” Chapman took to Instagram to post an image of his late wife along with a sentimental caption:
The message was a short but sweet way for the former bail bondsman to honor his late partner. Fans also flooded the comments to share their own memories of watching the celebrity couple’s TV exploits over the years. You can check out the full Instagram post down below:
A post shared by Duane Lee Chapman (@duanedogchapman)
A photo posted by on
Following the cancellation of Dog the Bounty Hunter in 2012, Beth Chapman starred alongside her husband in the spinoff Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, which ran for three seasons on CMT from 2013 to 2015. Chapman was originally diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in 2017, which eventually went into remission though, sadly, the cancer resurfaced and spread to her lungs. Chapman’s battle with the disease was chronicled in the two-hour special Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives.
While working on CMT’s Dog’s Most Wanted, the mother of four was hospitalized and placed into a medically induced coma. Shortly after it was confirmed that she would not recover, she sadly passed away at the age of 51 on June 26, 2019.
Dog the Bounty Hunter has since been candid about moving forward following the loss of his fifth spouse. A few months after her death, Dog admitted that things had been rough and that he’d even found it hard to smile. He also found it difficult to watch his wife posthumously on their final reality TV venture. As time went on, however, he still managed to find other ways to honor her memory.
Though he initially seemed hesitant to start a new relationship, Duane Chapman eventually proposed to Moon Angell on TV in early 2020 and began planning a massive wedding. However, the two eventually broke things off, and Chapman later became engaged to Francie Frane, who he married this past September. While the media mogul has found love again, it’s still sweet to see that he carries a torch for the woman who stood by him both on and off camera.
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.