Dog The Bounty Hunter Pays Loving Tribute To Beth Chapman On Her Birthday

Dog the Bounty Hunter made a serious impression on the world of television when his self-titled reality show debuted on A&E back in 2012. While viewers came to know the man himself, they also became familiar with his family over those eight seasons. One of the most prominent members of the brood was his former wife, Beth Chapman, who sadly died in 2019. Since her passing, Dog has occasionally taken time to reflect on his late spouse, and he recently paid tribute to her on her birthday.

The late television personality would have turned 54 at the end of October, a milestone that her husband commemorated on social media. Duane “Dog” Chapman took to Instagram to post an image of his late wife along with a sentimental caption:

I miss Beth and celebrate her today on her birthday and know she's with Jesus keeping an eye on us from above. Happy Birthday, Beth. We love you!

The message was a short but sweet way for the former bail bondsman to honor his late partner. Fans also flooded the comments to share their own memories of watching the celebrity couple’s TV exploits over the years. You can check out the full Instagram post down below:

Following the cancellation of Dog the Bounty Hunter in 2012, Beth Chapman starred alongside her husband in the spinoff Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, which ran for three seasons on CMT from 2013 to 2015. Chapman was originally diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in 2017, which eventually went into remission though, sadly, the cancer resurfaced and spread to her lungs. Chapman’s battle with the disease was chronicled in the two-hour special Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives.

While working on CMT’s Dog’s Most Wanted, the mother of four was hospitalized and placed into a medically induced coma . Shortly after it was confirmed that she would not recover, she sadly passed away at the age of 51 on June 26, 2019.

Dog the Bounty Hunter has since been candid about moving forward following the loss of his fifth spouse. A few months after her death, Dog admitted that things had been rough and that he’d even found it hard to smile. He also found it difficult to watch his wife posthumously on their final reality TV venture. As time went on, however, he still managed to find other ways to honor her memory .