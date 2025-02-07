Get The All-American Experience – Find Out How To Watch Tubi Online From Anywhere And Stream The Super Bowl This Weekend

Tubi is the place to get the game in 4K, with commercials, for free!

Tubi&#039;s interface across different devices, including TV, laptop, and mobile
(Image credit: Tubi)
Tubi is a free, ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox Corporation, and is available to sign up to and watch in a number of locations around the world, including the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and Mexico. However, as with any OTT platform, content does differ from country to country due to different licensing agreements in different regions. In regards to this weekend for anyone after the all-American experience, Tubi will offer a Super Bowl live stream in 4K, with all the big-budget commercials. However, it's not clear whether this is available globally or just in the States. For the big game and beyond, I'll explain below how to watch Tubi online from anywhere.

All eyes are on the NFL this weekend and that Kendrick Lamar Halftime Show – and Tubi is providing an elite stream this weekend. To lucky Americans, you can juggle your hotdog with your budweiser while basking in a 4K Super Bowl live stream, including all the works from the aforementioned Halftime Show to those big-budget commercials.

It's also a great service all year round with plenty of movies and TV shows licensed to stream on the service, as well as its own originals. From Dune to Call Me By Your Name, Tubi also has classics like White Chicks and Tom and Jerry. And, as mentioned, this library is likely to differ depending on where you're streaming from. Equally, Tubi in the States also has some live TV streams from the likes of Fox Sports, ABC News Live, and Today All Day, where other countries don't get this kind of coverage, with libraries exclusively offering on-demand content.

Whether you're after the Super Bowl without cable, or you want to see what's in Tubi's catalog globally, I've explained exactly how to watch Tubi from anywhere, with the help of a VPN to access your account no matter where you are.

Tubi Super Bowl Watching Info

Date:Sunday, February 9
Tubi Stream:Free 4K Super Bowl stream
Tubi Coverage Start Time:11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT / 3am AEDT (Mon)
Tubi Super Bowl LIX Pregame:3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT / 7am AEDT (Mon)
Tubi Red Carpet at Super Bowl LIX:3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT / 8.30pm GMT / 7.30am AEDT (Mon)
Super Bowl Kick-Off Time:6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 11.30pm GMT / 10.30am AEDT (Mon)
Watch Tubi Anywhere:Use NordVPN to access your free stream

How to sign-up to Tubi

Signing up to Tubi is really straight forward. As mentioned, it's a free, ad-supported platform. That means there are no subscription fees to speak of – you'll just have to put up with some ads every so often. Follow the steps below to get your account set-up.

  1. Head to the Tubi website
  2. Click on 'Register' in the top right corner
  3. Enter in your first name, email address, and create a password
  4. Alternatively, you can create an account through your Google account
  5. Click 'Next'
  6. Enter your age and gender
  7. Opt in or out of personalized emails
  8. Click 'Continue'
  9. Verify your email
  10. Start streaming!

How to watch Tubi from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas trying to tune into Tubi, you can still get access to the free Super Bowl stream just as you would at home – or any other Tubi content you're after, for that matter.

While the Super Bowl stream is only going out on Tubi in the States (along with all other live TV networks), there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens in Canada can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server, and access Tubi from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Tubi as if you were at home with a VPN

Watch Tubi as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Tubi. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

View Deal

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for Tubi, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Tubi, head to Tubi.

What live channels does Tubi have?

While Tubi is available globally, it's only those in the States accessing the service that can benefit from a number of TV networks live streamed through the platform. This includes coverage from some of the biggest networks, including, of course, Fox, as well as NBC, and ABC. There are also more niche channels, including networks dedicated to reality TV, movies, true crime, and Black entertainment.

National News

  • ABC News Live
  • NBC News NOW
  • LiveNOW from FOX
  • Localish
  • Today All Day
  • USA Today
  • Cheddar
  • theGrio
  • Scripps News
  • Estrella News

Sports On Now

  • PGA TOUR
  • MLB
  • fubo Sports Network
  • Top Rank Classics
  • MotorTrend FAST TV
  • Stadium
  • PokerGO
  • USA TODAY Sports
  • Waypoint TV
  • Outside
  • Racing America
  • NHRA TV
  • Women’s Sports Network
  • Fox Sports En Español
  • beIN Sports XTRA
  • PAC-12 Insider
  • Real Madrid
  • beIN Sports XTRA En Español
  • ACCDN
  • NFL Channel
  • FOX Sports on Tubi
  • DAZN Women’s Football
  • DAZN Ringside
  • NHL
  • HBO Boxing

What devices can I get Tubi on?

Tubi is available to download on a ton of apps including accessing on your TV and streaming devices, as well as your smartphone or tablet. You can access it on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, as well as gaming consoles Xbox and PlayStation. It's also available to download on Google TV, Chromecast, TiVo devices, Android TVs, Xfinity, and Cox Contour. For TVs, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, LG, and Hisense all support Tubi depending on. Of course, you can also access Tubi on desktop. Take a look at Tubi's device page to check Tubi is compatible with your chosen hardware.

Does Tubi have ads?

As a 100% free service, Tubi does have adverts, yes. Ads are what allow the service to remain free, funded by partners like MGM, Lionsgate, and Paramount that choose to book slots on the platform. I understand that seeing a service that offers some big and also incredibly niche titles as free would set off alarm bells, but it's also completely legal and safe to use, too.

