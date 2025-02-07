Get The All-American Experience – Find Out How To Watch Tubi Online From Anywhere And Stream The Super Bowl This Weekend

Tubi is a free, ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox Corporation, and is available to sign up to and watch in a number of locations around the world, including the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and Mexico. However, as with any OTT platform, content does differ from country to country due to different licensing agreements in different regions. In regards to this weekend for anyone after the all-American experience, Tubi will offer a Super Bowl live stream in 4K, with all the big-budget commercials. However, it's not clear whether this is available globally or just in the States. For the big game and beyond, I'll explain below how to watch Tubi online from anywhere.

All eyes are on the NFL this weekend and that Kendrick Lamar Halftime Show – and Tubi is providing an elite stream this weekend. To lucky Americans, you can juggle your hotdog with your budweiser while basking in a 4K Super Bowl live stream, including all the works from the aforementioned Halftime Show to those big-budget commercials.

It's also a great service all year round with plenty of movies and TV shows licensed to stream on the service, as well as its own originals. From Dune to Call Me By Your Name, Tubi also has classics like White Chicks and Tom and Jerry. And, as mentioned, this library is likely to differ depending on where you're streaming from. Equally, Tubi in the States also has some live TV streams from the likes of Fox Sports, ABC News Live, and Today All Day, where other countries don't get this kind of coverage, with libraries exclusively offering on-demand content.

Whether you're after the Super Bowl without cable, or you want to see what's in Tubi's catalog globally, I've explained exactly how to watch Tubi from anywhere, with the help of a VPN to access your account no matter where you are.

Tubi Super Bowl Watching Info

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Sunday, February 9 Tubi Stream: Free 4K Super Bowl stream Tubi Coverage Start Time: 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT / 3am AEDT (Mon) Tubi Super Bowl LIX Pregame: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT / 7am AEDT (Mon) Tubi Red Carpet at Super Bowl LIX: 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT / 8.30pm GMT / 7.30am AEDT (Mon) Super Bowl Kick-Off Time: 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 11.30pm GMT / 10.30am AEDT (Mon) Watch Tubi Anywhere: Use NordVPN to access your free stream

How to sign-up to Tubi

Signing up to Tubi is really straight forward. As mentioned, it's a free, ad-supported platform. That means there are no subscription fees to speak of – you'll just have to put up with some ads every so often. Follow the steps below to get your account set-up.

Head to the Tubi website Click on 'Register' in the top right corner Enter in your first name, email address, and create a password Alternatively, you can create an account through your Google account Click 'Next' Enter your age and gender Opt in or out of personalized emails Click 'Continue' Verify your email Start streaming!

How to watch Tubi from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas trying to tune into Tubi, you can still get access to the free Super Bowl stream just as you would at home – or any other Tubi content you're after, for that matter.

While the Super Bowl stream is only going out on Tubi in the States (along with all other live TV networks), there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens in Canada can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server, and access Tubi from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Tubi as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Tubi. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for Tubi, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Tubi, head to Tubi.

What live channels does Tubi have?

While Tubi is available globally, it's only those in the States accessing the service that can benefit from a number of TV networks live streamed through the platform. This includes coverage from some of the biggest networks, including, of course, Fox, as well as NBC, and ABC. There are also more niche channels, including networks dedicated to reality TV, movies, true crime, and Black entertainment.

National News

ABC News Live

NBC News NOW

LiveNOW from FOX

Localish

Today All Day

USA Today

Cheddar

theGrio

Scripps News

Estrella News

Sports On Now

PGA TOUR

MLB

fubo Sports Network

Top Rank Classics

MotorTrend FAST TV

Stadium

PokerGO

USA TODAY Sports

Waypoint TV

Outside

Racing America

NHRA TV

Women’s Sports Network

Fox Sports En Español

beIN Sports XTRA

PAC-12 Insider

Real Madrid

beIN Sports XTRA En Español

ACCDN

NFL Channel

FOX Sports on Tubi

DAZN Women’s Football

DAZN Ringside

NHL

HBO Boxing

Read More Black Entertainment FilmRise Black TV

Revolt Mixtape

Maverick Black Cinema

FOX SOUL

Bounce XL

Ebony TV by Lionsgate Classic TV Grit Xtra

The Carol Burnett Show

The Johnny Carson Show

The Rifleman

Wanted: Dead or Alive

Baywatch

The FBI Comedy Always Funny

Anger Management

Are We There Yet

Comedy Dynamics

LOL-Network

LOL-Stand-Up

Mystery Science Theater 3000

Maximum Effort Channel Games & Competition BUZZR

Deal or No Deal USA

Fear Factor USA

Four in a Bed

Game Show Central

Supermarket Sweep

The Biggest Loser

The Masked Singer

Wipeout Xtra Good Eats America’s Test Kitchen

Gordon Ramsay

Great British Menu

Jamie Oliver

Sweet Escapes Horror FilmRise Horror

Horror by ALTER Kids & Family Kartoon Channel

Family Faves Lifestyle Homeful

Antiques Road Trip

Gardening with Monty Don

The Bob Ross Channel

In the Garage

How To

Welcome Home

Waypoint TV

Top Gear

Travel + Adventure Movie Channels MovieSphere

At the Movies

CINEVAULT

CINEVAULT: Classics

CINEVAULT: Westerns

Samuel Goldwyn Classics

MyTime Movie Network

Hi-YAH!

Classic Cinema Mystery ION Mystery

Midsomer Murders

Unsolved Mysteries

BritBox Mysteries

Silent Witness and New Tricks Pop Culture REELZ Famous & Infamous

MrBeast

Vice

TMZ Reality Cheaters

Court TV

4Adventure

4Emergency

Caught in Providence

Drag Race Universe

Love Quest

Nosey

So…Real

Family Unscripted

Love & Desire

Love & Marriage

Unique Lives

Dr. G: Medical Examiner Sci-Fi & Supernatural Alien Nation by DUST

HauntTV

OuterSphere

Ghosts are Real

Mysterious Worlds

Classic Doctor Who True Crime Cosmos

Love Nature

The Jack Hanna Channel

Xplore

Paws & Claws

BBC Earth

World’s Most Evil Killers

FBI Files

FilmRise True Crime

Dateline 24/7

Forensic Files

Total Crime

TV One Crime & Justice

Crime Scenes

Chasing Criminals

Living with Evil Tubi Originals Tubi Originals TV Dramas Nashville

Heartland

ION

ION Plus

Watchlist

Nikita

Generation Drama

On the Telly Business News Bloomberg TV+

Bloomberg Originals Global News CBC

Euronews Weather FOX Weather Español Fox Sports En Español

Estrella News

beIN Sports XTRA En Español

Estrella Games

Anger Management en Español

Cine EstrellaTV

EstrellaTV Local News Fox 13 Seattle

FOX 4 Dallas | Fort Worth

FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

FOX 26 Houston

FOX 10 Phoenix

FOX 7 Austin

FOX 11 Los Angeles

FOX 2 San Francisco

FOX 5 Atlanta

FOX 32 Chicago

FOX 6 Milwaukee

FOX 2 Detroit

FOX 5 New York

FOX 35 Orlando

FOX 5 Washington DC

FOX 13 Tampa Bay

FOX 29 Philadelphia

News 12 New York

WMUR New Hampshire 9

WTAE Very Pittsburgh 4

WEWS Cleveland News 5

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

KMBC Very Kansas City 9

WDSU Very New Orleans 6

KETV Very Omaha 7

WVTM Very Alabama 13

KOCO Very Oklahoma 5

WLWT Very Cincinnati 5

FOX 13 Salt Lake

KNXV Arizona ABC15

KGTV San Diego ABC10

WPTV West Palm Beach 5

WTVF Nashville 5

KMGH Denver 7+ News

WFTS Tampa Action News

KSHB Kansas City 41

WESH Very Orlando 2

KCRA Very Sacramento 3

WBAL Very Baltimore 11

KCCI Iowa Des Moines 8

KSBW Very Monterey 8

WISN Very Milwaukee 12

WLKY Very Louisville 32

KOAT Very New Mexico 7

WYFF Very S. Carolina 4

KHBS Very Arkansas 40

WGAL Very Lancaster 8

WMOR Very Tampa Bay 32

Very Boston WCVB

WPBF Very South Florida 25

WXII Very Carolina 12

WMTW Very Maine 8

WJCL Very Savannah 22

WAPT Very Jackson 16

WPTZ Very Champlain 5

WFAA Dallas–Fort Worth 8

WUSA DC/MD/VA 9

KHOU Houston 11

WBNS Columbus 10

WFMY Greensboro 2

KUSA 9NEWS

WXIA 11Alive

KSDK St. Louis 5

WSB Atlanta

WTHR Indianapolis 13

WPXI Pittsburgh

WHIO Dayton

KXTV Sacramento ABC10

KING Seattle 5

KARE Minneapolis 11

WKYC Cleveland 3

WTIC Hartford FOX61

KPNX Phoenix 12 News

KGW Portland 8

KIRO Seattle

WFTV Orlando

Boston 25 News (WFXT)

Action News Jax

WSOC Charlotte

WXMI FOX 17 West Michigan

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

KSBY News California

NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

KPAX Missoula

KMTV 3 News Omaha

KJRH 2 News Oklahoma

25 News KXXV / KRHD

KTNV 13 Action News

KIVI Idaho News 6 Boise

WTXL Tallahassee

KBZK News Bozeman

KOAA News 5 Colorado

WLEX LEX18 News Lexington

KRTV Great Falls

KTVH News Helena

News 3 WTKR Norfolk

KRIS6 Corpus Christi

WSYM FOX 47 News Lansing

KGUN 9 Tucson News

WFTX FOX 4 News Ft Myers

WRTV Indianapolis

KERO 23 Bakersfield

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

CBS 6 Richmond WTVR

WMAR 2 Baltimore

FOX13 Memphis

FOX23 Tulsa

What devices can I get Tubi on? Tubi is available to download on a ton of apps including accessing on your TV and streaming devices, as well as your smartphone or tablet. You can access it on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, as well as gaming consoles Xbox and PlayStation. It's also available to download on Google TV, Chromecast, TiVo devices, Android TVs, Xfinity, and Cox Contour. For TVs, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, LG, and Hisense all support Tubi depending on. Of course, you can also access Tubi on desktop. Take a look at Tubi's device page to check Tubi is compatible with your chosen hardware.