Get The All-American Experience – Find Out How To Watch Tubi Online From Anywhere And Stream The Super Bowl This Weekend
Tubi is the place to get the game in 4K, with commercials, for free!
Tubi is a free, ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox Corporation, and is available to sign up to and watch in a number of locations around the world, including the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and Mexico. However, as with any OTT platform, content does differ from country to country due to different licensing agreements in different regions. In regards to this weekend for anyone after the all-American experience, Tubi will offer a Super Bowl live stream in 4K, with all the big-budget commercials. However, it's not clear whether this is available globally or just in the States. For the big game and beyond, I'll explain below how to watch Tubi online from anywhere.
All eyes are on the NFL this weekend and that Kendrick Lamar Halftime Show – and Tubi is providing an elite stream this weekend. To lucky Americans, you can juggle your hotdog with your budweiser while basking in a 4K Super Bowl live stream, including all the works from the aforementioned Halftime Show to those big-budget commercials.
It's also a great service all year round with plenty of movies and TV shows licensed to stream on the service, as well as its own originals. From Dune to Call Me By Your Name, Tubi also has classics like White Chicks and Tom and Jerry. And, as mentioned, this library is likely to differ depending on where you're streaming from. Equally, Tubi in the States also has some live TV streams from the likes of Fox Sports, ABC News Live, and Today All Day, where other countries don't get this kind of coverage, with libraries exclusively offering on-demand content.
Whether you're after the Super Bowl without cable, or you want to see what's in Tubi's catalog globally, I've explained exactly how to watch Tubi from anywhere, with the help of a VPN to access your account no matter where you are.
Tubi Super Bowl Watching Info
|Date:
|Sunday, February 9
|Tubi Stream:
|Free 4K Super Bowl stream
|Tubi Coverage Start Time:
|11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT / 3am AEDT (Mon)
|Tubi Super Bowl LIX Pregame:
|3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT / 7am AEDT (Mon)
|Tubi Red Carpet at Super Bowl LIX:
|3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT / 8.30pm GMT / 7.30am AEDT (Mon)
|Super Bowl Kick-Off Time:
|6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 11.30pm GMT / 10.30am AEDT (Mon)
|Watch Tubi Anywhere:
|Use NordVPN to access your free stream
How to sign-up to Tubi
Signing up to Tubi is really straight forward. As mentioned, it's a free, ad-supported platform. That means there are no subscription fees to speak of – you'll just have to put up with some ads every so often. Follow the steps below to get your account set-up.
- Head to the Tubi website
- Click on 'Register' in the top right corner
- Enter in your first name, email address, and create a password
- Alternatively, you can create an account through your Google account
- Click 'Next'
- Enter your age and gender
- Opt in or out of personalized emails
- Click 'Continue'
- Verify your email
- Start streaming!
How to watch Tubi from anywhere
If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas trying to tune into Tubi, you can still get access to the free Super Bowl stream just as you would at home – or any other Tubi content you're after, for that matter.
While the Super Bowl stream is only going out on Tubi in the States (along with all other live TV networks), there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, US citizens in Canada can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server, and access Tubi from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.
Watch Tubi as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Tubi. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.
2. Connect to a server - for Tubi, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US
3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Tubi, head to Tubi.
What live channels does Tubi have?
While Tubi is available globally, it's only those in the States accessing the service that can benefit from a number of TV networks live streamed through the platform. This includes coverage from some of the biggest networks, including, of course, Fox, as well as NBC, and ABC. There are also more niche channels, including networks dedicated to reality TV, movies, true crime, and Black entertainment.
National News
- ABC News Live
- NBC News NOW
- LiveNOW from FOX
- Localish
- Today All Day
- USA Today
- Cheddar
- theGrio
- Scripps News
- Estrella News
Sports On Now
- PGA TOUR
- MLB
- fubo Sports Network
- Top Rank Classics
- MotorTrend FAST TV
- Stadium
- PokerGO
- USA TODAY Sports
- Waypoint TV
- Outside
- Racing America
- NHRA TV
- Women’s Sports Network
- Fox Sports En Español
- beIN Sports XTRA
- PAC-12 Insider
- Real Madrid
- beIN Sports XTRA En Español
- ACCDN
- NFL Channel
- FOX Sports on Tubi
- DAZN Women’s Football
- DAZN Ringside
- NHL
- HBO Boxing
Black Entertainment
- FilmRise Black TV
- Revolt Mixtape
- Maverick Black Cinema
- FOX SOUL
- Bounce XL
- Ebony TV by Lionsgate
Classic TV
- Grit Xtra
- The Carol Burnett Show
- The Johnny Carson Show
- The Rifleman
- Wanted: Dead or Alive
- Baywatch
- The FBI
Comedy
- Always Funny
- Anger Management
- Are We There Yet
- Comedy Dynamics
- LOL-Network
- LOL-Stand-Up
- Mystery Science Theater 3000
- Maximum Effort Channel
Games & Competition
- BUZZR
- Deal or No Deal USA
- Fear Factor USA
- Four in a Bed
- Game Show Central
- Supermarket Sweep
- The Biggest Loser
- The Masked Singer
- Wipeout Xtra
Good Eats
- America’s Test Kitchen
- Gordon Ramsay
- Great British Menu
- Jamie Oliver
- Sweet Escapes
Horror
- FilmRise Horror
- Horror by ALTER
Kids & Family
- Kartoon Channel
- Family Faves
Lifestyle
- Homeful
- Antiques Road Trip
- Gardening with Monty Don
- The Bob Ross Channel
- In the Garage
- How To
- Welcome Home
- Waypoint TV
- Top Gear
- Travel + Adventure
Movie Channels
- MovieSphere
- At the Movies
- CINEVAULT
- CINEVAULT: Classics
- CINEVAULT: Westerns
- Samuel Goldwyn Classics
- MyTime Movie Network
- Hi-YAH!
- Classic Cinema
Mystery
- ION Mystery
- Midsomer Murders
- Unsolved Mysteries
- BritBox Mysteries
- Silent Witness and New Tricks
Pop Culture
- REELZ Famous & Infamous
- MrBeast
- Vice
- TMZ
Reality
- Cheaters
- Court TV
- 4Adventure
- 4Emergency
- Caught in Providence
- Drag Race Universe
- Love Quest
- Nosey
- So…Real
- Family Unscripted
- Love & Desire
- Love & Marriage
- Unique Lives
- Dr. G: Medical Examiner
Sci-Fi & Supernatural
- Alien Nation by DUST
- HauntTV
- OuterSphere
- Ghosts are Real
- Mysterious Worlds
- Classic Doctor Who
True Crime
- Cosmos
- Love Nature
- The Jack Hanna Channel
- Xplore
- Paws & Claws
- BBC Earth
- World’s Most Evil Killers
- FBI Files
- FilmRise True Crime
- Dateline 24/7
- Forensic Files
- Total Crime
- TV One Crime & Justice
- Crime Scenes
- Chasing Criminals
- Living with Evil
Tubi Originals
- Tubi Originals
TV Dramas
- Nashville
- Heartland
- ION
- ION Plus
- Watchlist
- Nikita
- Generation Drama
- On the Telly
Business News
- Bloomberg TV+
- Bloomberg Originals
Global News
- CBC
- Euronews
Weather
- FOX Weather
Español
- Fox Sports En Español
- Estrella News
- beIN Sports XTRA En Español
- Estrella Games
- Anger Management en Español
- Cine EstrellaTV
- EstrellaTV
Local News
- Fox 13 Seattle
- FOX 4 Dallas | Fort Worth
- FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul
- FOX 26 Houston
- FOX 10 Phoenix
- FOX 7 Austin
- FOX 11 Los Angeles
- FOX 2 San Francisco
- FOX 5 Atlanta
- FOX 32 Chicago
- FOX 6 Milwaukee
- FOX 2 Detroit
- FOX 5 New York
- FOX 35 Orlando
- FOX 5 Washington DC
- FOX 13 Tampa Bay
- FOX 29 Philadelphia
- News 12 New York
- WMUR New Hampshire 9
- WTAE Very Pittsburgh 4
- WEWS Cleveland News 5
- WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
- KMBC Very Kansas City 9
- WDSU Very New Orleans 6
- KETV Very Omaha 7
- WVTM Very Alabama 13
- KOCO Very Oklahoma 5
- WLWT Very Cincinnati 5
- FOX 13 Salt Lake
- KNXV Arizona ABC15
- KGTV San Diego ABC10
- WPTV West Palm Beach 5
- WTVF Nashville 5
- KMGH Denver 7+ News
- WFTS Tampa Action News
- KSHB Kansas City 41
- WESH Very Orlando 2
- KCRA Very Sacramento 3
- WBAL Very Baltimore 11
- KCCI Iowa Des Moines 8
- KSBW Very Monterey 8
- WISN Very Milwaukee 12
- WLKY Very Louisville 32
- KOAT Very New Mexico 7
- WYFF Very S. Carolina 4
- KHBS Very Arkansas 40
- WGAL Very Lancaster 8
- WMOR Very Tampa Bay 32
- Very Boston WCVB
- WPBF Very South Florida 25
- WXII Very Carolina 12
- WMTW Very Maine 8
- WJCL Very Savannah 22
- WAPT Very Jackson 16
- WPTZ Very Champlain 5
- WFAA Dallas–Fort Worth 8
- WUSA DC/MD/VA 9
- KHOU Houston 11
- WBNS Columbus 10
- WFMY Greensboro 2
- KUSA 9NEWS
- WXIA 11Alive
- KSDK St. Louis 5
- WSB Atlanta
- WTHR Indianapolis 13
- WPXI Pittsburgh
- WHIO Dayton
- KXTV Sacramento ABC10
- KING Seattle 5
- KARE Minneapolis 11
- WKYC Cleveland 3
- WTIC Hartford FOX61
- KPNX Phoenix 12 News
- KGW Portland 8
- KIRO Seattle
- WFTV Orlando
- Boston 25 News (WFXT)
- Action News Jax
- WSOC Charlotte
- WXMI FOX 17 West Michigan
- WCPO 9 Cincinnati
- KSBY News California
- NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
- KPAX Missoula
- KMTV 3 News Omaha
- KJRH 2 News Oklahoma
- 25 News KXXV / KRHD
- KTNV 13 Action News
- KIVI Idaho News 6 Boise
- WTXL Tallahassee
- KBZK News Bozeman
- KOAA News 5 Colorado
- WLEX LEX18 News Lexington
- KRTV Great Falls
- KTVH News Helena
- News 3 WTKR Norfolk
- KRIS6 Corpus Christi
- WSYM FOX 47 News Lansing
- KGUN 9 Tucson News
- WFTX FOX 4 News Ft Myers
- WRTV Indianapolis
- KERO 23 Bakersfield
- WKBW 7 News Buffalo
- CBS 6 Richmond WTVR
- WMAR 2 Baltimore
- FOX13 Memphis
- FOX23 Tulsa
What devices can I get Tubi on?
Tubi is available to download on a ton of apps including accessing on your TV and streaming devices, as well as your smartphone or tablet. You can access it on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, as well as gaming consoles Xbox and PlayStation. It's also available to download on Google TV, Chromecast, TiVo devices, Android TVs, Xfinity, and Cox Contour. For TVs, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, LG, and Hisense all support Tubi depending on. Of course, you can also access Tubi on desktop. Take a look at Tubi's device page to check Tubi is compatible with your chosen hardware.
Does Tubi have ads?
As a 100% free service, Tubi does have adverts, yes. Ads are what allow the service to remain free, funded by partners like MGM, Lionsgate, and Paramount that choose to book slots on the platform. I understand that seeing a service that offers some big and also incredibly niche titles as free would set off alarm bells, but it's also completely legal and safe to use, too.
