Donna D’Errico Shared A Bikini Post For National Beach Day (And I’m Surprised It’s Not A Baywatch Throwback)

It’s National Beach Day, and Donna D’Errico is celebrating with a day off duty. I say this because, in her post about the summer holiday, she surprisingly didn’t reference Baywatch . However, she did upload a new bikini post from the beach to show her love for the day, and obviously, she looks amazing.

Taking to Instagram , D’Errico posted a gorgeous photo in a pink bikini to celebrate National Beach Day. The Baywatch star loves to show off her best swimwear looks on social media, and she’s also never one to shy away from referencing the beach set show. However, this time, she simply celebrated the holiday at the beach in a pink swimsuit, check it out:

A post shared by Donna D'Errico (@donnaderrico) A photo posted by on

I’m a little surprised National Beach Day wasn’t celebrated with a red swimsuit to honor the beloved beach-based series D’Errico starred in. However, while this photo wasn't a Baywatch throwback, the actress is never afraid to post about it and that iconic red swimwear.

From 1996 through 1997, D’Errico played Donna Marco on Baywatch, and she starred in spin-offs like Baywatch Nights and Baywatch: White Thunder at Glacier Bay. To this day, the actress and the swimwear are still talked about, and it’s always so much fun when she throws it back to her days of helping keep the beach safe while serving major looks. Luckily, while we didn’t get a throwback this time, she does pay homage to her days as Donna frequently, and it’s always amazing.

Earlier this summer, she threw it back to her Baywatch days with some fun photos that included signature bikini looks and more. She also donned the iconic red swimsuit this season on a trip to Miami. In the photo, she was wearing that red one-piece swimsuit, and it was a perfect way to honor the show and take in the summer sun. The swimwear came out again for D’Errico’s 55th birthday post this spring, so clearly she loves to pay homage to the series. However, in this latest post, it seems like she’s off duty and just enjoying a day at the beach in a gorgeous pink bikini.

While naysayers have said D’Errico is “too old” for posts like this, the 54-year-old actress came back with a new bikini photo and a caption that clapped back as she wrote that she can “do literally whatever I want.” She also trolled the trolls in a gold bikini , showing how confident she is and how she can pull off swimwear of any color.

Donna D’Errico’s post didn't include a Baywatch throwback this time. However, every lifeguard needs a day off, and National Beach Day feels like the perfect time to be off duty and just enjoy the ocean, sand and getting a good tan in a cute pink bikini.