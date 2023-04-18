Baywatch’s Donna D'Errico Trolls The Trolls In Gold Bikini: ‘Here’s Me Laying Out In My Yard For Privacy Then Posting It Online’

As unfortunate as it may be, social media drop-kicked the door open for new waves of trolling and negativity to roll, and it hasn’t seemed to die down with each year that passes.Everyone has different instincts for how to handle such things, with Baywatch vet Donna D'Errico being of the mindset to fight fire with fiyahhh, at least when it comes to those most critical about how she presents herself to the world, and what she’s wearing when she does it. D’Errico has spent the better part of the past year defending herself against rude commenters sharing the dim-witted complaints that she’s too old to continue wearing teeny bikinis in her 50s, and her latest post on the matter is pure gold (swimsuit).

In her Instagram post below, Donna D’Errico craftily clapped back at trolls wasting their breath on judging her for one reason or another:

A post shared by Donna D'Errico (@donnaderrico) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

For anyone who thinks D’Errico should be more invested in privacy when it comes to her bikini-clad body, it’s hard to think of a more suitably private spot than one’s own backyard. There, she can wear whatever she wants, whenever she wants, and is obviously also free and willing to share peeks into that privacy with her followers and beyond.

The one-time Married with Children guest star will no doubt receive a similar flurry of harsh comments — I have to think both Al and Bud Bundy would be far too smitten to even think of anything insulting — but she hopefully won’t be cognizant of them with her eyes closed. I’m not sure what anyone else thinks would be a better outfit choice for sunbathing in one’s own backyard, but they’re probably wrong.

Donna D’Errico, who followed Carmen Electra joining OnlyFans by signing onto the fan-sub site herself , earned a steady supply of fire emojis, hearts, smiling faces, and devil horns from her fans and followers who were more than appreciative for her gold bikini bliss. (Props to the one commenter who joked about likely not seeing her in one of Georgia’s many Waffle Houses today.) One even shared compliments about her yard. So while there may be a certain number of people whose negativity can’t be silenced, it’s always good to see an abundance of positivity and encouragement there to help with the silencing.

Having joined TikTok recently for the first time, the actress also recently celebrated her 54th birthday with some signature red swimsuit imagery, and wowed fans in some sheer lingerie for a photoshoot. And it probably goes without saying that she melted some hearts with the popsicle-centric post below.

A post shared by Donna D'Errico (@donnaderrico) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Being in the public eye, intentionally or otherwise, definitely makes life harder when others bizarrely feel free to share shitty, unwarranted opinions. Unless what Donna D'Errico is wearing poses a physical threat in some way, it shouldn't be anyone else's concern. Though I guess if the birds and other creatures living in her backyard had things to say about what goes on there, I'd listen. I mean, talking animals, amirite?