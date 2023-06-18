Donna D'Errico Throws Back To Her Baywatch Days In Steamy Beach Photos, More

Donna D’Errico may still be rocking bikinis (despite the haters) these days, but she also enjoys the occasional throwback post. The actress and OF model recently took to Instagram where she tapped into our ‘90s nostalgia with a slew of throwback beach looks and more from the era when she played blonde bombshell Donna Marco on Baywatch.

Recently, she took to social media to share a portfolio’s worth of throwback photos. There was a nude photo from the beach, as well as some of her signature bikini looks, a cheeky photo with a skateboard (so ‘90s). Finally, she shared a set of photos that seemed to be taken in a dressing room; in those, the star is wearing a polka-dotted robe. You can check them out, below.

This isn’t the first time D’Errico has nodded back to the Baywatch years and doubtless it won’t be the last. Many of her fans have been keeping tabs on her and still follow her thanks to that era of her career; in fact, Baywatch continues to be a cultural touchstone for many even decades later in no little part thanks to its iconic red swimsuits. It helps that other icons from the show like Pamela Anderson also jump back into red suit on occasion.

In fact, these photos are also a good reminder that the Baywatch star’s brand has remained unchanged over time. She may be in her fifties now, but she still looks amazing, and she’s happy to celebrate that, though to note–it’s taken a lot of hard work and a little extra help.

A few weeks ago, the model and star got honest about getting older in Hollywood. D’Errico admitted to undergoing plastic surgery after a time in which her mother was ill and she’d gained weight due to the stress. She eventually got into fitness again and lost weight via time spent at the gym, but she also was left with loose skin, which she admitted to taking care of surgically. Coming forward about how she helped get to a fitter, happier version of herself took courage, and is not something every celebrity would be open enough to admit to online.

She also wrote at the time about acceptance, noting:

Acceptance is an interesting thing. We all want it, we crave it, whether we want to admit it or not. We try to conform to society’s standards and norms and do what is expected of us for fear of being rejected or criticized. We want to be loved, to be admired, appreciated...wanted. Included. Important. Noticed. When we are criticized or rejected, it stings. We may act like it doesn’t bother us but down deep it does.

For more candid posts such as these, you can follow Donna D'Errico on Instagram and elsewhere online.